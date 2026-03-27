Gauteng police arrested a 34-year-old man accused of drugging, raping, and filming his wife over five years, distributing the videos without her consent

A second 48-year-old suspect, linked to similar offences, was also arrested in Germiston, with electronic devices and unlicensed firearms seized

Both suspects face multiple charges, including sexual assault, child sexual abuse material offences, and contraventions of the Cyber Crimes Act

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Gauteng police arrested a man accused of drugging, raping, and filming his wife over five years. Images: RunStudio/ Getty Images and Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

BOKSBURG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested two suspects in Gauteng in connection with drug-facilitated sexual abuse and the distribution of child sexual abuse material, following a multi-disciplinary operation.

Reports from crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee indicate that the arrests follow intelligence received from the National Crime Agency (NCA) via the British High Commission in Cape Town. The information flagged a South African man allegedly involved in drug-facilitated sexual assault, specifically somnophilia.

Details on the charges

The 34-year-old man is accused of drugging and raping his wife over a period of five years, and distributing explicit videos of the assaults without her consent on a private social media channel. Investigators said the victim appeared sedated and unconscious during the incidents.

Through innovative investigative techniques and forensic analysis, the national and provincial Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) teams in Gauteng, assisted by the US Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), located the suspect in Boksburg and arrested him on Thursday, 26 March 2026. Multiple images and videos related to drug-facilitated sexual assault and child sexual abuse material were recovered from his electronic devices.

A separate 48-year-old suspect, reportedly linked to the first, was arrested the same day in Germiston. Police seized his electronic devices and two unlicensed firearms.

Suspects appeared in court

Both suspects are due to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court on 27 March 2026, facing charges including sexual assault, possession of unlicensed firearms, distribution and production of child sexual abuse material, and contraventions of Section 16 of the Cyber Crimes Act, relating to the sharing of explicit images without consent.

Investigations and forensic examination of the suspects’ devices are ongoing.

Police investigate Mpumalanga kidnapping and rape

In related news, police in Mpumalanga arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the alleged kidnapping, rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Charl Cilliers on Sunday, 8 March 2026. Officers received a complaint about a missing child and immediately activated South African Police Service units, including Crime Intelligence, K9 and detectives, to search for the girl. Private security officers, farmers and members of the local Community Policing Forum joined the operation. During the search, teams discovered the child’s clothes dumped near a mealie field.

The suspects appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court on 27 March 2026. Image: Michelly Rall/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News, community members welcomed the decision to keep two women accused of raping an 11-year-old boy in custody following their court appearance in East London, Eastern Cape, on 6 January 2026. Residents packed the gallery at the East London Magistrates’ Court as the 26- and 27-year-old suspects from the Sinqawuqawini informal settlement appeared before a magistrate. It is alleged that one of the women lured the boy away from his friends while he was playing and took him to a shack, where the alleged assault occurred.

Source: Briefly News