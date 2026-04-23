A Mzansi TikToker has sent the internet into full meltdown mode with a dead-on impression of a suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department official.

TikToker @ongiegusha has built her following by turning Mzansi serious moments into jokes. Images: @ongiegusha

Source: TikTok

Ongie Gusha, who posts under @ongiegusha, dropped the skit on 19 April 2026, taking aim at suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi, who became the talk of the country after sweating heavily while testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The video went viral almost immediately, with Mzansi laughing from Joburg to Cape Town.

Gusha’s imitation of the embattled Ekurhuleni official captured a moment that South Africans simply could not forget. Mkhwanazi’s profuse sweating during his testimony at the Commission had already become a hot topic on social media. The TikToker turned that discomfort into pure comedy gold, and the country ate it up.

Mzansi couldn’t get enough of it

This is not Gusha’s first rodeo. The content creator has built a name for herself with sharp, well-timed skits that tap into exactly what South Africans are already talking about.

The comments section became a playground for South Africans who could not stop laughing at the impression. The Madlanga Commission has been one of the most-watched public inquiries in recent memory, and Gusha read the room perfectly.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi bursts in laughter in the comments

@Zime_wakwaXasibe commented:

“We will definitely miss this character. 🤣 Girl, you deserve an Oscar .🏆”

@claudypordy said:

“😅🤣I wonder if Julius has ever seen any of your videos. 🤣😅”

@@i-amPrecious🇿🇼🇬🇧🇶🇦:

“😂 I have never laughed this hard.”

Source: Briefly News