Trevor Noah has been travelling the world for his Off The Record Tour that is set to end on April 2024

The comedian recently revealed that he would be partnering with Spotify to launch his podcast What Now with Trevor Noah

The streaming service has now revealed the launch date for the podcast, expected to premiere in November 2023

Trevor Noah and Spotify announced the launch date for the comedian's upcoming podcast, ‘What Now with Trevor Noah’. Images: trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Trevor Noah is a busy bee and has been hard at work on his Off The Record Tour. If you think the comedian would be tired from all the jokes and commentary, think again because he will be launching a podcast in collaboration with Spotify.

The news was revealed in June 2023 and the streaming service officially confirmed when fans can expect What Now with Trevor Noah.

Trevor Noah and Spotify reveal podcast launch date

In an Instagram post, a Spotify News journalist attended the celebration of Trevor Noah's upcoming podcast, What Now with Trevor Noah.

Taking the viewer on what appears to have been a memorable night, the video begins with a show at the Beacon Theatre followed by an after-party:

The podcast will launch on 9 November and is expected to have Trevor Noah's signature comedic twist and insightful commentary on current affairs.

Sizwe Dhlomo recently revealed that the comedian expressed interest in featuring on Podcast and Chill, however, that appearance may have to take the backseat.

Fans hyped over Trevor Noah's podcast

Supporters are excited to listen to Trevor Noah on his upcoming podcast:

charlizeafrica said:

"Can’t wait!"

krystinalizwhite responded:

"I don’t do podcasts but I will for you!"

limitless.life.mastery commented:

"So awesome. Welcome back. The world needs more Trevor. I wanna be on your podcast!"

bill_pepe_2021 posted:

"Adding you! You were great on stage on Schenectady!"

denizyeginikiisik added:

"Yessssss! Can NOT wait!"

leanneda said:

"Yay!!!! So excited to listen!!"

mimisf98 responded:

"Miss your humour!"

maureenbrigham commented:

"Thank goodness!! I miss your sensible make on things!!"

asalmiel6 posted:

"Best piece of news ever!!!!"

lauriekayleen added:

"I am so excited for this."

Mzansi questions Trevor Noah's humour

In a recent report, Briefly News caught an online debate where social media users reminisced on Trevor Noah's earlier stand-up shows while discussing whether the former Daily Show host was still funny.

The beloved comedian's decades-long career has been one to marvel at as he continues to fly the South African flag high internationally, however, his jokes seem to not resonate anymore with his fans back home.

He recently left Mzansi unimpressed with his apparent "dry" jokes and was ordered to return to America where his humour is more appreciated.

