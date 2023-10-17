Trevor Noah is topping the social media trends and no, he's not back in South Africa for another show

The comedian was brought up on Podcast and Chill after they wanted to confirm that he wanted to be on the show

With confirmation from Sizwe Dhlomo, the Chillers enthusiastically welcomed Trevor to chill

Fans are hyped after Sizwe Dhlomo confirmed Trevor Noah's interest in appearing on 'Podcast and Chill'. Images: trevornoah, podcastwithmacg

Trevor Noah revealed to his friend, Sizwe Dhlomo that he'd like to be on Podcast and Chill. The presenters seemed to not believe it and called the radio host to confirm the news, which he did. Sizwe went on to say that Trevor hasn't been available due to back-to-back shows.

Trevor Noah expresses interest in Podcast and Chill

In a Twitter (X) post by ThisIsColbert, the user shared a clip from the latest Podcast and Chill episode where the chillers called Sizwe Dhlomo.

The hosts wanted to confirm Sizwe's claims that Trevor Noah does, in fact, want to feature on the show:

"Does Trevor Noah wanna come on the podcast and chill, yes or no?"

Sizwe Dhlomo responded over the phone:

"Yeah, he's got no problem. I've spoken to him numerous times about you guys from last year already."

He went on:

"The reason he didn't come sooner is because he has shows back-to-back and he's trying to save his voice."

Chillers weigh in on Trevor Noah's possible appearance

Fans of Podcast and Chill shared their thoughts on Trevor Noah featuring on the show:

tshepisokgarebe450 said:

"It would be very unfortunate for South Africans if Trevor and Thuso don’t make it to podcast and chill."

VJBritemanLive responded:

"MacG must bring Trevor Noah, it's about time!"

kingnhlingomnisi9460 commented:

"Another beautiful Episode... Chillas we getting Trevor Noah SOON! I manifest it."

djteezar_musiq9793 said:

"It would be amazing having trevor noah on the show."

MacG lives it up in New York

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mac's trip to New York where he went to support Black Coffee at his Madison Square Garden debut.

The historical event was graced by South Africans who went out in numbers to support their own. Black Coffee became the first South African to headline MSG.

Even Drake pulled up to show love to his friend and frequent collaborator, Black Coffee and was hyped throughout the show.

