Babes Wodumo posted a picture of Beyoncé and Jay-Z and said she and Mampintsha are like them

Rapper Jay-Z spoke out at the Grammys and said it does not make sense that Beyonce never won Album of The Year

This is the same thing Shimora did when Babes Wodumo lost out on a South African Music Award

What do the Carters have in common with the Maphumulos? The husbands stand up for their women. Jay-Z made headlines after speaking out in defence of his wife, Beyoncé, at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Babes Wodumo compares her marriage with Mmapintsha to Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Image: @babes_wodumo on Instagram, Kevin Mazur via Getty Images.

Jay-Z makes impactful speech, defends wife

After the 66th Grammy Awards aired on Sunday, 4 February, several memorable moments occurred, including Jay-Z's speech accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

Hov slammed the Grammys during his speech, calling them out for never awarding his wife Beyoncé the Album of the Year Award.

Reminded of the moment her late husband Mandla Maphumulo spoke out in her defence, Babes Wodumo posted a picture of the Carters and said she and Mampintsha are like them.

Babes and Shimora call out the SAMAs

In 2017, the West Ink boss slammed the South African Music Award (SAMAs) after Babes Wodmuo lost out on an award.

Their outburst was fuelled by this snub, and Shimora even alleged that some artists pay bribes for their awards. The couple then apologised for their remarks:

“We wish to apologise to all our supporters and society in general for the outburst by some of us soon after the SAMAs ceremony. This unfortunate situation was due to the number of calls we were receiving from thousands of music lovers who were disappointed about the outcomes of the ceremony.

“This mistake was by no means intended at casting aspersions to organizers and judges of this event. Furthermore‚ we were in no way or whatsoever trying to undermine any of the winners. We wish to congratulate everyone who won at the awards ceremony.”

Mzansi agrees with Babes Wodumo

Commenting under her post, fans agreed with the Gqom singer.

bobby.bobstar said:

"The moral story is people don’t value people when they’re still around but sombre on social networks when they’re gone."

benji_lesh added:

"They laughed when Mampintsha stood up for his woman for not winning a SAMA. Jay did the same thing this weekend at the Grammys, and suddenly he was so classy, and the world applauded."

sifisolukhele72 laughed:

"Tell me you're joking. I love Shimora nonetheless."

andile_01_dlamini

"We love you. Please reignite the star in you."

