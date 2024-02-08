President Cyril Ramaphosa made his State of The Nation Address and touched on many issues that affect the country

He praised his government for a number of things, including the school pass rate, reduced unemployment rate

However, Mzansi did not have it, they called him out, saying his government thrives on being shameless

South Africans accuse Ramaphosa of lying during SONA. Images: @WPA Pool, @Marco longari

Source: Getty Images

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The President vowed to improve the country's economy, infrastructure and root out corruption.

Same promises, just a different year

He also pointed out the progress and achievements that have been made under his government. This included the elevation of unemployment and reduction of school dropouts.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users were quick to point out that he was not speaking the truth, he was making promises that he had made but never delivered before.

Mzansi was not impressed by the President's speech

Take a look at what the South Africans had to say about the President's SONA speech:

@SimthoBiyela was unhappy:

"So Cyril Ramaphosa decided to lie live on national TV through this State of the Nation address #SONA24. DO not trust that guy. He is a liar. I repeat DO NOT TRUST THAT GUY."

@msizijames shared:

"Just lies and vibes here… #SONA24."

@mbalimcdust commented:

"Even the President doesn’t believe what he just said about the EC and roads. Still great shout out for my friend @WandileSihlobo #SONA24."

@AldrinSampear recalled:

"The story of Tintswalo reminds me of that of Thandi from the National Development Plan."

@Cecilia_Mthwane angrily said:

"The #SONA24 is the ultimate indication that the ANC is shameless, and strives on lies and mockery of our real struggles. There should be no mercy for these spineless and heartless thugs. Vote them Out! #Abahambe."

@nols91 said:

"Lying to the nation in 11 languages #SONA24."

@i_likebrandon observed the font in Ramaphosa's tablet:

"Man has to have his lies in 72-size font. #SONA24 #SONA."

Black Coffee attends the SONA after a plane crash

In another story, Briefly News reported about Black Coffee attending the SONA while he was still injured.

Black Coffee stunned fans when he made an appearance at the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA), one of his first public appearances since his plane crash. The Superman hitmaker and his son sat in wait for the anticipated event and received cheers from netizens who were thrilled to see him doing well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News