South African women shared a lot of new and easier ways to improve their appearance in 2024

A lot of beauty-related TikTok videos generated millions of views because of the detailed information they provided

Briefly News reported on a number of haircare stories that included valuable insight into the world of hair

Black women recently started proudly wearing their natural hair without worrying about negative comments.

SA women were plugged with a collection of haircare products in 2024. Image: @thabii_gcwabaza

Afros need extra care and protection; therefore, finding the best suitable products could be a great challenge.

Lady shares affordable hair products for voluminous hair

A South African woman trended on TikTok after sharing her go-to hair products for healthy and voluminous hair. She shared that she used the R59 MPL hair oil she bought from Takealot, including the R96 Black Hair and the R79.95 Prue Royal from Dischem.

The hun recommended the three products for black women’s natural hair, stating that the MPL hair product was the best remedy for a receding hairline.

Lady shares what she uses for rapid hair growth

A young woman with a healthy, big afro shared her secret to rapid hair growth. The lady filmed a TikTok clip in which her crown stole the focus while she shared that horse shampoo is her secret weapon.

Mzansi was grateful for the plug and hoped to have hair as big and healthy as hers.

Mzansi mom shares natural hair mixture

South Africans were impressed with a lady’s hair growth mixture after it went viral on TikTok. Her haircare blend softens the afro for easier management.

She mixed her bottle of MPL with water and showed off how beautifully the invention has kept her and her children’s hair.

SA amazed by woman’s 2-year hair growth journey

One lady impressed Mzansi with how rapidly her afro grew after the big chop in May 2022. The woman used products from a local haircare business called Naturally Thembz.

Thanks to the effective products, the lady’s hair grew past her shoulders by August 2024.

Lady plugs Mzansi with R25 hair growth product

Finding a good and affordable haircare product can be challenging, as most things worth investing in are expensive. An SA lady trended in TikTok after plugging SA women with a R25 haircare product.

The hun gave a detailed tutorial on how to apply the Silky Touch product for better results.

