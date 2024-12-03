“Beautiful Hair”: SA Loves Woman’s 2-Year Hair Growth Thanks to Local Products

A local woman shared a video showing TikTok users how her hair grew over the past two years

The woman had short hair in May 2022 and showed her hair passing her shoulders in August 2024

Social media users in the post's comment section loved the woman's incredible hair journey and the products she used

A Mzansi woman showed people her two-year hair growth journey. Images: @naturally_thembz

Many people experiment with countless products and techniques to achieve longer, healthier hair. However, one woman amazed people by showcasing her incredible hair growth, which she credits to locally made products.

Luscious hair, do care

A local haircare business called Naturally Thembz (that previously plugged Mzansi with natural hair growth products) took to its TikTok account (@naturally_thembz) to show a woman's two-year hair growth journey, thanks to products from the store.

The woman went from extremely short hair in May 2022 to hair going past her shoulders in August 2024.

Watch the video below:

Woman's hair growth interests the internet

Several members of the online community headed to the comment section to show an interest in how quickly and long the woman's hair grew in two years.

The viral video (garnering over 1.3 million views) proved that local is, in fact, lekker.

Famed housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho also shared hair growth tips in a viral video.

An intrigued @tsholiiis wrote in the comments:

"I just bought the combo. I pray it works. My hair only grows to a certain length. Can you please make a video about your hair routine? How often you wash, how often you use the oil and all that."

@refilwemaidi said with love:

"Wow, dear. Beautiful hair."

@relinem told the online community:

"I bought from Takealot for my daughter. The journey begins tomorrow. Wish me luck."

@lickich laughed and said about the products:

"I love them, but people at work thought I was using muti."

@zolah24 reviewed one of the products, stating:

"I am loving the leave-in conditioner. It makes my hair soft, and it doesn't break anymore. I only used it for less than a month."

Woman plugs hairline growth product

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed an impressive product that helped people's hairline growth. Social media users loved the woman's content and thanked her for the plug.

Briefly News spoke to Lazaros Sumbane, a qualified creative and artistic hairstylist, about how to grow and keep natural hair healthy.

