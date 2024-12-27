A woman in Cape Town said she was terrified when she found a live frog in her packet of lettuce

The local shopper shared the name of the food and retail giant from where she bought the produce

Several members of the online community were shocked by the find, while others attempted to see the brighter side of the froggy situation

A woman allegedly found a live frog in her packet of lettuce from Woolworths. Images: @chantel.smith29 / TikTok, Nopadol Uengbunchoo / Getty Images

Shoppers rely on their trusted local retail giants to deliver fresh and safe produce, especially when the brand has a solid reputation for quality.

However, one woman's experience took a turn when she discovered a live animal nestled among the greens in her produce purchased from a well-known food and retail giant.

Woman finds frog in lettuce

A woman named Chantel Smith took to her TikTok account to share a clip of a tiny frog she alleged to have found in a packet of lettuce she bought from Woolworths in Cape Town.

In her post's caption, she tagged the retail store and wrote:

"This is shocking. I was terrified. How did this little frog even survive?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

What to do if there's a frog in your food

Daniel Hughes, a researcher at an international university, shared with The Journalist's Resource what customers should do if they find a frog in their produce:

Record all the produce details, including the batch information, and take pictures. Do not eat the food, especially if the animal starts to decompose. If you have already eaten or can't bear wasting food, it is probably fine.

Daniel also shared:

"I would wash everything. Unless you're cooking or sauteing the lettuce, definitely rinse it, especially if you're going to eat it fresh."

Internet reacts to live frog in lettuce

Several social media users rushed to the comment section to share their disgust, while others tried to see the brighter side of the situation.

@meagan.not.so.good told the online community:

"I would die. I have such a huge phobia for frogs."

@c.abbbage wrote in the comment section:

"I swear it’s the second time seeing a Woolworths brand having a frog inside."

@fxxbb_14 shared with app users:

"I would never attempt to eat anything in my life again if this happened to me."

@boitlotlo_ stated their opinion about what the woman had found:

"At least you know it's fresh."

A curious @daniellejvr7 asked Chantel:

"You released him, right? Near a water source?"

Chantel informed the TikTokker:

"The little one was safe during the transfer to safety process. Yes, I took a tank container and poured bits of water at the bottom with some cute jelly balls. I added his full set of lettuce and water bowl."

