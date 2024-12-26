“Lead Us Not Into Temptation”: SA Ladies Fall for Buff Guy Hard at Work in Video

A local man took to his TikTok account to share a video of himself working outside with tools

The buff and handsome gentleman, who said he was a civil engineer, asked people to feed him

After watching the short clip, many South African women rushed to the comments to shoot their shot

Women under a man's post couldn't help but swoon after seeing him hard at work. Images: FG Trade, Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

When a hardworking man shared a glimpse of his daily grind online, he probably didn't expect to become a mini internet sensation. His effortless charm and dedication struck a chord among women drooling in the comments.

All in a day's work

Using the handle @b_unique_b_u, a TikTok user uploaded a video of himself hard at work, using tools to take apart a wooden structure.

Sharing that he is a civil engineer in his bio, the man wrote in his thirst trap post:

"Feed me."

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA women drool over working man

Thousands of local members of the online community, especially the Mzansi women, flooded the comment section with awe after watching the man do his thing on their For You Pages.

@kuhlemae humorously pleaded to the heavens above:

"Lead us not into temptation."

@nontokozomkhize71 asked the man:

"Bhuti, do you do weddings but as the groom?"

@aleti...c jokingly wrote in the comments:

"Take me, even if it's for granted."

@nubiannileq told the online community:

"Something about this kind of man makes you want to feed him, even if you can’t cook. You just feed him something, anything and everything."

@nombuso.sindisiwe watched the clip and stated:

"The pain of seeing someone who really completes you, and you can’t really do anything about it."

After seeing what some of the women wrote in the comment section, @kouthartoufie laughed and said:

"I'm here for the pickup lines. You guys have game."

