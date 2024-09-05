Terry Sibanda's TikTok video, "A day with my best buddy," featuring heartwarming moments with his son, has gone viral and captivated South Africans

The touching video, showcasing everyday activities like making the bed, bathing, and shopping, has inspired admiration and playful comments about stepmom roles

Reactions include praise for modern fatherhood and heartfelt expressions of longing from viewers

A TikTok video by a gent showcasing a day of bonding with his young son has captivated South Africans. Images: @terry_sibandaa.

Social media is abuzz with praise for Terry Sibanda after he shared a touching video of a day spent with his young son.

The video, posted on TikTok with the caption "A day with my best buddy," showcases a series of heartwarming moments.

This has left South Africans swooning and questioning whether Terry might need a stepmom for his little one.

Daddy and son TikTok video goes viral

In the video, Terry begins the day by making his bed, setting a warm tone for what unfolds:

He then bathes his baby boy and takes him shopping while maintaining a heartfelt and engaging commentary.

South African baddies are in love

The simple yet profound moments have struck a chord with many, especially women who have expressed their admiration and longing to be part of such a loving family dynamic.

@terry_sibandaa post quickly garnered attention, with reactions pouring in from various corners of the internet. Lerato Nthabiseng commented:

"My dream has always been to be a stepmom 😭"

@ladymandi_za 2.0 expressed admiration for the modern generation of fathers, saying:

"Standing ovation for this generation of men!!! We see you 💐💐"

@Dominic’s Dad, who shared his struggles, noted:

"Its never the easiest. I struggle to this day with some things... His mom passed on. Ngiyasindwa but ke we wake up & try again. Its not about me."

@gopolangnkosi53 playfully inquired:

"Where’s the mother? Can I be one if she’s not there please??🫶🏽🥹❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥😂🤣"

@Snash called it:

"The cutest vlog I’ve ever watched 🥹❤️🔥"

@Sandisiwe Billie praised Terry's role in healing the concept of fatherhood, stating:

"Your healing a lot of inner children in adults forms, to not have just a dad. But an involved dad in their responsibilities as a parent ❤️‍🩹"

@Riri summed up the sentiment with:

"The most Wholesome video I ever came ❤️"

