A TikTok video shows a married couple looking cosy. The video shows how much the husband loves to be with his wife.

A TikTok video shows a man cuddling his wife, and many loved their sweet moment. Image: @anathimadlavie

Source: TikTok

The clip of the husband and wife received over 70K likes. There were more than 500 comments from people who were gushing over them.

Man desperate for wife's touch

One man in a TikTok video by @anathimadlavie was settled at his wife's legs and holding her waist. The clip left many people touched as they showed how loving they were.

Watch the clip below:

SA envies loving parents

People in the comments could not get over the loving husband. Online users commented they would like men who cannot get enough of them.

onicka25503 gushed:

"He falls in love all over again."

Spizzo Makubalo commented:

"This is the husband I HAVE to be!"

Zuzu Mbalula wrote:

"My parents are like this, my dad annoys my mom, ugirl anga blush marn."

Lulabele said:

"See when we tell people uba 'asifani, we come from happy homes' they don't believe us."

Lebogang Seetsa gushed:

"Parents like making us feel like potatoes, my dad kisses my mom every five minutes."

Zippie Sam lamented:

"Ekhaya it is the other way around, my mom and I would get drunk then ayoduba u tata athethe 50 and demand attention and umntwakhe listens sana."

v.ee201 added:

"Well, my dad used to beat and swear at my mom when drunk."

mathapelo mofokeng declared:

"I'll take a clingy man anytime."

Tebo felt envious:

"Y’all have healthy family relationships."

Mom loudly declares love for hubby

Briefly News previously reported that one woman's parents went viral for being in love. In the video, the couple looked happy together.

People thought the video was hilarious as they gushed over the cute couple. Online users enjoyed the clip, and it got over 8 000 likes.

One woman on TikTok @nonkeyyy showed people how much her mother loves her husband. In the video, she proudly declared that he is her partner.

Source: Briefly News