A simple reflection on childhood dreams of finishing school and marrying by 25 turned into a viral conversation

From failing matric to delayed marriages, people opened up about their unique and often hilarious life detours

The post sparked a wave of relatable stories, proving that reality often has its agenda

A gents post about childhood timelines prompted hilarious responses. mages: @delighted.ako.

In a funny twist of fate, a simple reflection on childhood dreams became a hilarious conversation about life not going as planned.

A user, @delighted.ako, sparked the conversation by posting a video with a screenshot of a tweet that read:

"The plan was simple: finish school, find a job, and get married at 25."

Dreams vs reality

Mzansi couldn’t resist chiming in with their tales of how reality didn’t align with those ideal childhood timelines, and the responses were pure gold.

The post immediately went viral, drawing in stories from people across South Africa who humorously recounted the detours life took them on.

@Buleh Nonjabulo kicked off the conversation, humorously admitting that life had left her utterly confused:

"Angiyaz Mina le engiphilayo 😭😭😂😂" [I don’t know this life I'm living.]

@mandy_ndlovu0 hilariously expressed her exasperation with the unexpected journey life took her on:

"Yoooh ngiqale kuphi Jehovah 😭😭😭😭🤣🤣" [Where do I even start, Lord?]

Meanwhile, @Ncumisamawushwe Menyatso made everyone laugh with her comment that genuinely captured the absurdity of growing older and losing track of time:

"Mina ang’sazi ngisho iminyaka yam manje 🤣🤣🤣" [I don’t even know my age anymore.]

@lele20melo, who had a rocky academic journey, shared how she had repeated grades multiple times but eventually found her rhythm. Her timeline, though bumpy, was filled with persistence and accomplishments:

"Did grade 9 twice, grade 10 twice, grade 11 three times, grade 12 passed 😂😂 the year I applied, then lockdown hit. Had a child at 23, did a short course at 25, got a job that same year, moved out at 26, and got a car at 27."

Not everyone’s timeline was smooth sailing, as @MIZLUU candidly revealed:

"Finished matric at 18, got my first car at 24, got married at 25, had a child at 26, divorced at 27, and bought a house at 28."

Her whirlwind timeline left social media users both amused and empathetic. @Zainab Almas kept things real by sharing the difficulties she faced after failing matric and working at a call centre:

"Lmao, I failed matric, working in a call centre earning peanuts, paying off debts, and getting left with R400 when I’m done paying off expenses 😅."

Lastly, @Nyavhulunguvhutete had her plan to graduate and get engaged at 21, but life had other ideas. She finally tied the knot much later, jokingly adding:

"My plan was to graduate and get engaged at 21 😂😂😂 at least that’s what I told myself throughout high school… but I only got married at 35 😂😂😂😂😂"

