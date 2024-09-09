"The machine said sike": SA reacts to ATM teasing woman with R100 instead of R900
- A woman faced a surprising ATM malfunction, receiving only R100 instead of R900, which quickly went viral on social media
- The incident sparked a wave of humour and shared stories from users who experienced similar issues
- Comments highlighted the blend of frustration and laughter surrounding the mishap
A woman experienced an almost shocking and amusing experience when an ATM malfunctioned, giving her only R100 instead of the R900 she had withdrawn.
The incident, which occurred recently, has since gone viral, drawing a mix of sympathy and humour from social media users.
Watch the video below:
SA in stitches over the ATM prank
Many peeps shared their own stories, creating a wave of empathy and laughter over these common technological mishaps. @Shupes08 commented:
“The ATM was like: Yoh yoh yoh, I’m kidding 🤣🤣”
@citygirl_boityisabella's post quickly resonated with others who shared similar frustrations with ATMs.
The mishap led to a flurry of comments from people sharing their experiences. @Palesa_ndamase revealed a similar incident at a Capitec ATM, expressing her fear and frustration with:
“That’s what happened to me at a Capitec ATM Friday 😭 I was scared like that too.”
Another user, @answer3, humorously noted:
“Breathing rate went high 🤣😭😫😫"
One user, @Ronald Makamane," shared a story of his ATM ordeal, saying:
“The ATM once rebooted while I was withdrawing... luckily they reversed it after some days. 🤣🤣🤣”
Meanwhile, @mologadilightning made light of the situation, commenting:
“That person at the back was ready to defend the ATM 🤣”
Adding to the humour, @Niccy ❤️👊🏽🫵🏾 wrote:
“The machine said ‘sike’ 😹"
Woman’s Capitec card withdrawal from FNB ATM
Briefly News reported that a lady took to social media to showcase how she withdrew from First National Bank (FNB) using her Capitec card.
The TikTok video grabbed the attention of people online and sparked a massive debate on bank charges.
South Africans reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, voicing their opinions.
