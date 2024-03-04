A video displaying Capitec customers standing in a long queue in front of the bank's ATM is making waves on TikTok

What caught viewers' attention was a message posted on the wall for the people waiting to withdraw money

The poster highlighted how Capitec customers can save time by using other ATMs for a small charge

A video of Capitec Customers standing in a long line got SA buzzing. Image: @neiigh_m

Source: UGC

A video of a long queue of people standing before a Capitec ATM is making the rounds. They were all waiting patiently to withdraw cash.

But what's got everyone talking isn't just the line itself but a message posted on the wall, as shown in the clip by @neiigh_m.

Saving time or money

The poster told Capitec customers they could save the hassle of waiting in line by using other ATMs for a small fee of R10.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Is it worth sacrificing a few extra bucks to skip the queue and get on with your day? Or is saving money worth the inconvenience of waiting in line?

Capitec video gains traction

The video clocked 323,000 views and sparked a debate about the prevalence of long queues at Capitec ATMs.

Watch the video below:

South Africans weigh in

As expected, South Africans wasted no time jumping into the comments section to share their thoughts. Many expressed frustration with the long queues at Capitec ATMs and echoed the sentiment of the poster.

See some reactions below:

@nelisiwengcobo said:

"This wasn't done by Capitec. Someone else wrote this. "

@CphahYeyeye comment:

"The problem is who will pay that R10. "

@maxmgadi mentioned:

"Yaz Capitec charges R20 per R1000 withdrawal. Why are people still forcing? "

@ntumiza wrote:

"The cleaner wrote that note. She is tired of the dirt they make till late."

@Aphiwehnontini asked:

"Guys, are you stressed that much in such a way that you calculate bank charges? "

@Nontandokhumalo joked:

"And they will still ignore, the same way they will ignore how ANC is so messed up and still vote for them. "

@user7977142247599 noted:

"Half of us can't even read so. Yeah, you'll just find us there. "

@smamalaz added:

"They really needed to be told. Yoh ai only Capitec."

Capitec most complained about bank in South Africa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Capitec has been handed the title of the most complained-about bank in South Africa.

This is according to the Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS), which claims the bank received the biggest spike in customer complaints.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News