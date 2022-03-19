Bonang was the subject of much talk on the timeline after she shared her frustration over the service she received from a certain bank

Queen B's short rant, and the subsequent digs some of SA's biggest banks took at each other, were captured and shared in a series of screenshots

B's fans and followers had a field day taking to the mentions to respond to the buffoonery, with Briefly News honing in on some of the hilarity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bonang Matheba unwittingly found herself on the wrong side of the queue after a series of subliminal jabs were exchanged between some of the country's well-known banks.

A vigilant social media user shared screenshots of Bonang's original tweet and the subsequent responses of two banks.

Bonang Matheba expressed her frustration over the service she received from a certain bank. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

"TymeBank with the tweet of the week," the tweep captioned the screengrabbed images.

Queen B had vented her frustration over the service she had received from one of the "Big Four" after taking to social media to make her dissatisfaction known.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Her Twitter post read:

"@FNB, your service has deteriorated!! SMH."

B's followers could not have guessed that Capitec, ranked sixth among South Africa's biggest banking institutions, would jump at the opportunity to take a swipe at one of the country's biggest emerging digital retail banks.

Capitec was not too far behind in noting B's post but, instead of taking a subliminal dig at FNB, the retail bank aimed their attention elsewhere before pulling the trigger.

"Don't waste your Thyme B, come Live Better with us!" the tweet responding to B's post read.

TymeBank, in turn, ensured they would not be left silent on the matter and returned packing fire if the response on their official Twitter page is anything to go by.

The reply read:

"Ya'll decided to reply 6 hours later, vele? @CapitecBankSA, was the queue that long?"

Fans roll on the floor laughing

B's followers had a field day reacting to the scenes playing out among the banks and took to her mentions to share in the laughs. Below are some of the most hilarious comments to the tweet.

@GraceImraan wrote:

"@tymebankza are on some Vodoo. FNB to TymeBank pay and clear immediate. FNB to other Banks 1 - 2 hours. What deals did these guys make? Remember to switch off SMS notifications for TymeBank and only use in-app notifications."

@KaHlubikazi said:

"Was not banking on that comeback."

@LwandoScotch added:

"Are they like that even to Private Clients?"

Bonang admits Big Zulu swept her off her feet at Riky Rick's memorial

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Riky Rick's memorial service at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg was a star-studded affair as the who's who of SA's colourful entertainment industry gathered to bid adieu to one of their own.

Media personalities and performers, some of whom had not so much as crossed paths before, exchanged words and forged new bonds amid the fanfare. Bonang, in her case, grabbed the headlines for looking sensually stylish in the royal blue designer luxury Gucci ensemble she styled for the event.

But she had more than just the heads of her B-Force turning as her noticeable presence also drew the attention of a certain proud Zulu rapper. That's right – B and "Ibhinca", Big Zulu, were seen enjoying a moment together right before the artist took to the stage to honour the original cotton eater.

Source: Briefly News