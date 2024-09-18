A maggot-infested burger made the rounds online after a woman filmed her gross experience of eating it

The @PicturesFoIder X page posted the now-viral stomach-churning clip, showing fly larva crawling

Disgusted onlookers made a beeline to the comments section, some wishing they could unsee the scenes

A viral video showed a disgusted woman filming her half-eaten burger with maggots. Images: Ullstein Bild, Toni Faint

Source: Getty Images

A woman gobbled her worst food experience when she realised halfway through her favourite cheeseburger meal that it was maggot-infested.

The ghastly experience rendered her sick to her stomach, and others who ate the gross scenes with their eyes.

Woman films half-eaten burger with maggots

The viral media X page @PicturesFoIder posted the stomach-churning clip.

The caption read:

"A girl found maggots in her McDonald’s Big Mac."

The 49-second material shows the half-eaten sandwich bun with the fly larva swarming the ground beef burger patty.

A woman, speaking with an American accent, calmly narrates the disastrous experience as she inspects it, bent on exposing the restaurant and cautioning other consumers to be alert of what they put in their mouths.

"All right, I said I wouldn't flip it over, but I did. Look at that; I ate that. I cannot believe this. No wonder I'm so sick. I've never felt this sick in my life," she said.

The woman added that she had frequently run to the toilet and even lost weight since eating the burger.

Unsavoury scenes churn stomachs

Grossed-out netizens had plenty to say about the grimy exposé, with some onlookers speculating the woman's rant was a tad on the exaggerated side.

Briefly News tucked into the comments for all the unpalatable reactions.

@clickheer wrote:

"Looks like she found [the] burger she left under her car seat for three months."

@mrkeeks said:

"Why [is] she complaining? That’s extra protein."

@DebbyChelsea10 asked:

"Isn’t that a three-month-old burger?"

