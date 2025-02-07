Mzansi Woman Flexes Her Pregnancy After 2 Months of Dating, Leaves SA Talking
- A lady sent a shock wave on the internet over her recent revelation in a video making rounds online
- The TikTok clip sparked a massive debate online and it gathered loads of views, likes and comments
- People reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts about the woman's story
South Africans were in a mix of emotions over a woman's recent revelation which is making rounds on social media.
Woman flaunts her pregnancy after 2 months of dating
The young lady who gave viewers a glimpse into her life sent a shockwave to netizens after she proudly displayed her baby bump for the world to see.
The social media user @hlogiie.rachel posted a video on TikTok where she revealed that she was pregnant just two months into her relationship. @hlogiie.rachel expressed her excitement about becoming a mother as she confidently flaunted her baby bump while rubbing it. The unexpected announcement went viral on social media sparking widespread reactions.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to woman's pregnancy revelation
While some online users congratulated her, others shared their own experiences, and some expressed their thoughts on the lady's pregnancy revelation, saying:
Zilungile shared:
"Mina I got pregnant at three months, people were like uzobaleka u don’t even know him kahle and guess what we are a family now raising our kids together there’s nothing wrong with that at all."
KayiseShabangu expressed:
"I'm not strong enough to take that kind of risk."
Tumi_Rahlogo wrote:
"I can relate. now we have a beautiful daughter and planning for our wedding in the 2nd year of our relationship."
Phodzo said:
"What happened to 90 days rules guys."
Ofentse commented:
"Three months in I judge myself every day."
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za