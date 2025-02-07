Mzansi Woman Flexes Her Pregnancy After 2 Months of Dating, Leaves SA Talking

A lady sent a shock wave on the internet over her recent revelation in a video making rounds online

South Africans were in a mix of emotions over a woman's recent revelation which is making rounds on social media.

A lady showed off her pregnancy after two months of dating which left South Africans buzzing. Image: @hlogiie.rachel

Source: TikTok

Woman flaunts her pregnancy after 2 months of dating

The young lady who gave viewers a glimpse into her life sent a shockwave to netizens after she proudly displayed her baby bump for the world to see.

The social media user @hlogiie.rachel posted a video on TikTok where she revealed that she was pregnant just two months into her relationship. @hlogiie.rachel expressed her excitement about becoming a mother as she confidently flaunted her baby bump while rubbing it. The unexpected announcement went viral on social media sparking widespread reactions.

SA reacts to woman's pregnancy revelation

While some online users congratulated her, others shared their own experiences, and some expressed their thoughts on the lady's pregnancy revelation, saying:

Zilungile shared:

"Mina I got pregnant at three months, people were like uzobaleka u don’t even know him kahle and guess what we are a family now raising our kids together there’s nothing wrong with that at all."

KayiseShabangu expressed:

"I'm not strong enough to take that kind of risk."

Tumi_Rahlogo wrote:

"I can relate. now we have a beautiful daughter and planning for our wedding in the 2nd year of our relationship."

Phodzo said:

"What happened to 90 days rules guys."

Ofentse commented:

"Three months in I judge myself every day."

A woman flaunted her pregnancy after two months of dating, leaving South Africans talking. Image: @hlogiie.rachel

Source: TikTok

South African women celebrate being child-free

Briefly News previously reported that one lady raved about being child-free on social media. She shared a video on TikTok, which sparked a conversion among netizens.

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @gugu_lethuuu, flexed turning 21 with no children and showed off her stunning cake.

Source: Briefly News