Global site navigation

Mzansi Woman Flexes Her Pregnancy After 2 Months of Dating, Leaves SA Talking
People

Mzansi Woman Flexes Her Pregnancy After 2 Months of Dating, Leaves SA Talking

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A lady sent a shock wave on the internet over her recent revelation in a video making rounds online
  • The TikTok clip sparked a massive debate online and it gathered loads of views, likes and comments
  • People reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts about the woman's story

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

South Africans were in a mix of emotions over a woman's recent revelation which is making rounds on social media.

A woman flexed her pregnancy after two months of dating, which left SA with mixed reactions.
A lady showed off her pregnancy after two months of dating which left South Africans buzzing. Image: @hlogiie.rachel
Source: TikTok

Woman flaunts her pregnancy after 2 months of dating

The young lady who gave viewers a glimpse into her life sent a shockwave to netizens after she proudly displayed her baby bump for the world to see.

The social media user @hlogiie.rachel posted a video on TikTok where she revealed that she was pregnant just two months into her relationship. @hlogiie.rachel expressed her excitement about becoming a mother as she confidently flaunted her baby bump while rubbing it. The unexpected announcement went viral on social media sparking widespread reactions.

Read also

Man’s unusual Valentine’s Day gifts for Limpopo bae leaves Mzansi in stitches

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's pregnancy revelation

While some online users congratulated her, others shared their own experiences, and some expressed their thoughts on the lady's pregnancy revelation, saying:

Zilungile shared:

"Mina I got pregnant at three months, people were like uzobaleka u don’t even know him kahle and guess what we are a family now raising our kids together there’s nothing wrong with that at all."

KayiseShabangu expressed:

"I'm not strong enough to take that kind of risk."

Tumi_Rahlogo wrote:

"I can relate. now we have a beautiful daughter and planning for our wedding in the 2nd year of our relationship."

Phodzo said:

"What happened to 90 days rules guys."

Ofentse commented:

"Three months in I judge myself every day."
A lady showed off her pregnancy after two months of dating which left South Africans buzzing.
A woman flaunted her pregnancy after two months of dating, leaving South Africans talking. Image: @hlogiie.rachel
Source: TikTok

South African women celebrate being child-free

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Hot: