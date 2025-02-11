The South African reality TV star Inno Morolong has turned into a supermom whilst on house arrest

The social media influencer spoke about her motherhood journey and navigating life as a single parent

Morolong also shared some heartfelt words with all the single mothers out there who are going through a tough phase with their children

Many netizens know Inno Morolong for the controversy and mostly her drama with former friend Tebogo Thobejane, many aren’t aware that the social media influencer is also a single parent to a beautiful 11-year-old daughter.

Recently, according to Drum Magazine Morolong was placed under house arrest and she recently opened up about her motherhood journey and navigating being a single parent to a pre-teen daughter whilst grinding out there for better opportunities.

Inno Morolong says motherhood is hard

During her interview with the publication, the reality TV star who has been involved in a legal battle with club hostess Tebogo Thobejane shared how hard motherhood is especially when you are a single parent, she also delved deeper into the challenges she had faced while trying to balance motherhood with her career.

She said:

“Being a single mom is so hard and also the most beautiful thing I have ever experienced. There will be days where I would feel like I am carrying the whole world’s weight on my shoulders but the moment I see my daughter happy and content, I then remember that I am doing something meaningful.

“I won’t lie there were times when I thought I wasn’t good enough and I would doubt myself, but to be honest with you being a mother gives you some sort of strength you didn’t know you had. You would find yourself pushing hard even when it feels like it is impossible to do so.”

The star, who seemingly turned to God recently, also shared some powerful words with all the single moms out there who felt like they haven’t been doing enough for their children, she wanted to remind them that they should always keep their heads held up high.

