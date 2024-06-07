Sizwe Dhlomo made a mockery out of the African National Congress (ANC) recently

The party wished NEC Member Supra Obakeng Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo a happy birthday

Netizens found this amusing, and many joined the Kaya 959 radio host in making fun of the party

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently mocked The African National Congress (ANC). The ANC found itself in the firing line after it acknowledged a forgotten member.

Sizwe Dhlomo threw shade at the ANC recently. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

The ANC wishes NEC happy birthday

On X (Twitter), the party wished NEC Member Supra Obakeng Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo a happy birthday. They expressed their sincere wishes to the NEC in a heartfelt poster.

"The African National Congress wishes NEC Member Supra Obakeng Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo well on the occasion of his birthday."

The general reactions to the post suggest that the ANC rarely acknowledges its members.

Sizwe Dhlomo shades the ANC

The seasoned radio host found this amusing, and his response alludes to the assumption that the ANC is in a crisis. Dhlomo said the party only decided to show love to the NEC because things were heating up for them.

"Senikhumbula noSupra madoda! Lol! Kushubile!" This loosely translates to "You guys remember Supra now. Lol, things are intense."

Netizens joke with Sizwe Dhlomo

Mzansi joined in on the joke, and they all made a mockery out of the party.

@_ThapeloKgomo claimed:

"This guy messed North West up!"

@uMaster_Sandz added:

"I even thought he resigned a long time ago… haven’t heard his name in a long long time."

@Moneze_ stated:

"Supra should have joined MK, honestly. This would have given the leadership desperately needed there. Jacob Zuma is alone there."

@uNogwaja_ said:

"Tough situations place people in such positions."

@iloventombi said:

"Things are bad."

