Sizwe Dhlomo dropped a bombshell on social media when he revealed that he is a married man

The radio personality had Mzansi ladies dropping to their knees, instantly breaking their hearts with the stunning revelation

Netizens were intrigued by Sizwe's ability to keep his business from social media, but the ladies were anything but fascinated

Sizwe Dhlomo got candid about having a wife. Images: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Haibo, guys, not Sizwe Dhlomo dropping a massive bombshell on netizens he's married, for two years nogal!

Is Sizwe Dhlomo married?

Sizwe Dhlomo is not one to talk about his romantic life and the ladies he's been involved with despite being a national heartthrob for years.

But today was different. Not only did the radio personality confess to having a partner, but he also revealed that he has a married man.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the Kaya 959 host commented on another tweep's post saying Sizwe needed to get a wife to keep him warm instead of sleeping with his socks on:

"My wife and I have matching socks, lol."

Another lady asked, with multiple crying emojis, when Sizwe got married, to which he said:

"Remember that holiday about two years ago?"

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's posts

Oh, the crushes were crushed, and Mzansi ladies are spiralling after Sizwe Dhlomo revealed that he's unavailable:

lerato_toolo was distraught:

"Just fell to my knees at Woolies!"

Winz_Sthandwa said:

"You just ruined my week!"

cocoa_pantha posted:

"Wasted an entire year of crushing kanti he's is married and has been for 2 years."

Roshroshi91 said:

"Wife? Sizwe, please don’t irritate me."

A_J_A_21 wrote:

"The kind of nonsense I wake up to. Way to annoy me, Dinangwe."

nulified_void was devastated:

"This is too painful."

Emtee reunites with estranged wife

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Emtee's recollection after reuniting with his wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

The rapper revealed that it was important that he fought for his family and spoke about how he and his wife began building towards bringing their family together:

"Through meeting and talking, we decided to build our family."

Source: Briefly News