Kabza De Small has made fun of his friend DJ Maphorisa in a hilarious video with their friends

Amapiano music producer has been hit with numerous gatekeeping allegations online, and he also added fuel to the fire

The funny video went viral on X (Twitter), with people joking that DJ Maphorisa taught Kabza well

Kabza De Small's sense of humour again lands him on the trends list. The Amapiano music producer poked fun at his good DJ Maphorisa and mocked his alleged gatekeeping ways.

Kabza jokes about DJ Maphorisa

In a viral video shared on X (Twitter), the Kabza Chant hitmaker joked about DJ Maphorisa's alleged gatekeeping claims, which were filled out by his live Instagram confession.

In the video, Kabza jokes about owning everybody's music royalties because they are eating his food in his studio.

Laughter erupts in the room as many realize who Kabza is mimicking. DJ Maphorisa himself shared the video.

Why is DJ Maphorisa said to be a gatekeeper?

The Amapiano music heavyweight has been hit with numerous direct and indirect gatekeeping allegations. He also added fuel to the fire when he went live on Instagram and explained why he demanded music rights from artists who use his studio.

“When you record your music on my computer, my studio, with my electricity. That song is mine, it belongs to me. You people do not know anything. I am the one who buys the food, the one who buys water and everything else. So, what do you own? Why must you own things you didn't come with?

“Please understand that when you work in someone's studio, that project now belongs to them, it's not yours. Buy your own studio and plug-ins, FruityLoops, a microphone and everything else, then make music and release it. Then you will be the owner of your masters.”

Mzansi jokes about Kabza's video.

People lauded Maphorisa and said he taught his protege Kabza De Small well.

@Ed_UberDriver said:

"These are your things, moes Madumane."

@KingNema_Jnr laughed:

"You taught him well."

@Sinelizwi_ joked:

"Lol Kabza is wilding."

DJ Maphorisa defends himself against gatekeeping claims

