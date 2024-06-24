DJ Melzi recently cleared the rumours that he was the son of the IEC commissioner, Dr Nomsa Masuku

This after netizens questioned where the DJ got all his money, saying he must be benefitting from Dr Masuku's alleged shady dealings

However, Mzansi isn't buying Melzi's statement and now wants to know who his real parents are

DJ Melzi rubbished the claims that he's Dr Nomsa Masuku's son. Images: Instagram/ djmelzi_official_ and Facebook/ Impilo YASE Mhluzi

Yoh, DJ Melzi can't catch a break, and it seems he has a long way to go before netizens finally believe that his money is legit and clean of corruption.

DJ Melzi breaks his silence

DJ Melzi broke his silence after allegations that his wealth was linked to corruption and that he was related to Dr Nomsa Masuku.

Netizens claimed that the La Melza hitmaker was Dr Masuku's son, who helped him acquire his riches and the R4.3M Mercedes Benz.

Taking to his Instagram story, Melzi addressed the allegations, saying he was neither related to nor had a relationship with the corruption-accused IEC commissioner:

"Recent rumours about my relation to Dr Masuku are completely unfounded and untrue. I would like to clarify that I have no affiliation or relationship with Dr Masuku; we are not involved in any way.

"Furthermore, I would like to mention that my parents are very private and appeal to all to not involve them in social media platforms."

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a screenshot of Melzi's statement:

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Melzi's statement

Eish, it seems Melzi will have to try harder to convince netizens that his money is legit because nobody is buying his story:

__ThapeloM demanded

"We still want to know where you got so much money."

khabako24480357 asked:

"Where did you get the money?"

LifeOfASigma said:

"Now I’m very curious about who his parents are."

CmphiweNtuli_ joked:

"Once they start explaining, you must just know."

static_an wrote:

"We will be there, no matter what!"

