Amapiano DJ and producer K Mat geared up to represent Pitori in Portugal at this year's Afronation

Afronation announced that K Mat, alongside DBN Gogo, will be setting the stage on fire on this year's amapiano stage

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, K Mat shared that she didn't expect this opportunity, but she grabbed it with both hands as it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience

K Mat headlines the amapiano stage with DBN Gogo at Afronation. Image: @kmat_dj

Source: Instagram

The queen of Val’umkhukhu, who has the whole nation and globe dancing to her killer track, is set to fly the Pitori flag high in Portugal.

K Mat excited about headlining the amapiano stage at Afronation 2024

The whole world is set abuzz with the new viral Mkhukhu dance challenge on TikTok, and the young lady behind it, DJ K Mat, has announced that she will be taking Val'umkhukhu to Portugal at this year's Afronation.

Recently, Afronation announced their lineup for the amapiano stage, and the 25-year-old DJ and producer from Pretoria will be headlining the stage alongside DBN Gogo towards the end of June 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The post reads:

"#ANP2024 Phase 3 is here!! Our Congo Captain @fallyipupa01 will have the waistline warriors out in full force! Plutomanias will touch down for Presido @theycallmeshallipopi! @dbngogo @skylatylaa & @kmat_dj are also coming to show us just how much the ladies love Piano!"

See the post below:

Jägermeister hosts send-off party for K Mat

Earlier on, the MKK hitmaker shared on her Instagram page that Jägermeister hosted a send-off party for her at her home ground in Pretoria on Thursday, 20 June 2024, at the Pablo Escobar in Hatfield.

She wrote:

"We’re throwing an Afro Nation send-off party for me it’s gonna be LIT, and you’re invited! It’s going down at Pablo Escobar in PTA TONIGHT and the best in the game will be tearing up the dance floor. I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU GUYS."

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, K Mat was excited about travelling to Portugal to play at Afronation.

She said:

"I am very excited and nervous at the same time you know, I still can't believe that I was chosen to be one of the female DJs to go play at Afronation. I mean it came so soon but I am grateful for this opportunity, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"I am so thankful to Jägermeister for pulling through for me with the send-off party I mean my career in music started here at home in Pretoria at this very club and that is why I chose Pablo Escobar as the venue for it and my message to the young people out believ in your dreams, keep knocking on those doors eventually one wil open up."

See the post below:

Woman's attempt at TikTok dance challenge amuses netizens

In March, Briefly News shared that a young woman's attempt at the Tshwala Bam TikTok dance challenge left netizens in stitches.

A clip posted by @irizzzy on the video platform shows the young lady standing in the dining room with her dog behind her as she tries to show off her dance moves. In her caption, the woman said that only God would forgive the people who made the dance look simple and that she had been attempting to ace the moves since the morning.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News