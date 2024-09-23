Local DJ Lady Amar shared a TikTok video of her baby sister Owethu heading to her matric dance

The short clip showed the 18-year-old in a beautiful bronze dress and her partner by her side

Social media users were in love with Owethu's beauty, flooding the comment section with compliments

A proud Lady Amar showed her baby sister going to her matric dance. Images: @ladyamar_rsa / TikTok, @lady_amar1 / Instagram

With matric ball season in full swing, many people show off their matriculant family members as they head to their monumental event. Local DJ Lady Amar has joined the hype, proudly showing off her little sister's special day.

A gorgeous goddess

Taking to her TikTok account (@ladyamar_rsa), the Hamba Juba hitmaker uploaded a video of her baby sister Owethu getting ready to leave for her matric dance with her date.

The young beauty, who took on the role of Khwezi in Uzalo, stunned in a bronze, expensive-looking gown she wore to her matric ball, looking shy as the cameras followed.

Lady Amar wrote in her caption about the 18-year-old:

"They grow up so quick."

Take a look at Owethu in the video below:

Lady Amar's baby sister wows SA

Thousands of members of the online community gathered under the post to talk about the young lady's beauty. Others couldn't believe that Lady Amar and media personality Ntando Duma's younger sister was old enough to attend a matric dance.

@rooana_n shared in the comments:

"I'm in awe of her beauty."

@bhekiwebvilakati told app users:

"It's my first time seeing an angel on earth."

@butterfly_xx spoke about Owethu's facial features and said:

"Gosh, her gold eyes."

A surprised @annie_nyandeni wrote:

"Wait, is Owethu already in matric? Such a gorgeous baby."

@christopheradv said to app users:

"She looks so humble and down to earth. I don't even want to dive into her beauty. It's out of this world."

@hotchick080 told the online community:

"The true definition of 'gorgeous' and 'goddess.''

Pupil stuns with matric dance dress

In more matric ball news, Briefly News reported about a Grade 12 learner who wowed many people on the internet with her stunning matric dance outfit.

Social media users flooded the comment section with compliments, with one person comparing the girl to American award-winning singer SZA.

