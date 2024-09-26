An unsuspecting mother preparing to turn in for the night could not have expected to be thrown for a loop

An X page, @InternetH0F, deemed the scenes hilarious enough to share with its more than 3.3 million followers

Netizens did not disappoint as they found the fun in the production, heading to the comments to react to the tickle

A video is making the rounds, showing a mother's reaction to being pranked by her daughter. Images: Elisanth_, Boy_Anupong

Source: Getty Images

You know a mother-daughter relationship is fun if one can prank the living daylights out of the other, sparking the most hilarious reaction.

A funny yet freakish clip posted by the @InternetH0F X page shows an unsuspecting mother's wild reaction to being scared.

Girl pulls epic scare prank on mother

The caption read:

"She got scared 3 times (crying emoji)."

The 59-second video shows a daughter dressed in black, whose face is painted to appear like a scary clown or poltergeist, creeping on her mother after slipping into her bedroom closet unnoticed.

After getting into her room, the mother fixes to settle in for the night. She has only half-removed her left earring when she hears the closet door creak.

She turns swiftly in its direction and takes cautious steps forward, inspecting the source of the noise.

Tapping sounds follow, further confusing the situation, before the juvenile makes a croaking noise, causing the woman's head to shoot up and catch her daughter's face.

She then shrieks, stiffens up, and falls to the bed, bouncing off it and rolling to the floor. The young girl rushes from the closet with a young male, likely her older brother, who enters the room through another door.

They both tell her it's a prank and ask her if she's okay.

She screams again as she looks up at the girl's face from the ground, and they again reassure her it's only her daughter.

The woman repeated several times:

"My head ... oh my God!"

The clip ends with the young man kicking his young sister out in hilarious fashion.

Scary scenes stir hilarious buzz

The clip attracted 1.9 million views, 27000 likes, 5300 bookmarks, 2800 reposts and over 300 replies.

Briefly News looks at the hilarious reactions.

@ranghad_ wrote:

"The way she fell, bounced and rolled to the ground."

@Globalstats11 said:

"These are the pranks that 90s babies wish they could have done on their parents, but our parents beat us soooooo."

@CyrillUTD added:

"Imagine your mom passed out due to [a] heart attack [because] of your pranks."

Brother's prank leaves young girl stupefied

