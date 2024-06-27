Clearly fun-loving, a sibling pulled off the perfect prank on his unsuspecting sister as she sat casually on the couch at home

The hilarious nature of the whole affair spread like wildfire online after an X user, @Sigujana_ZA, posted a clip of the stunt

The video clocked over eight million hits as netizens rushed the comments section with a flood of apt jokes and memes

A sibling played the ultimate prank on his sister — shocking her so much that it did not seem like the experience would leave the young girl anytime soon.

And at the centre of the impractical joke, believe it or not, was a banana.

Brother pulls off perfect prank

Talk about pulling off the perfect stunt to get the last piece of what just might have been the girl's favourite fruit.

The mind-blowing clip depicting how the enthusiastic lad threw her for a loop was posted on X by @Sigujana_ZA.

The hilarious caption read:

"She [went] through 5 stages of shock."

What presumably started as a normal day became the ultimate comedy, ensuring the girl would not be the same afterwards.

And all it would take was less than 20 seconds.

When the clip shot at their home starts, the brother holds a towel and steadily approaches as he appears to be looking at something on the wall.

Right there, sitting next to it on the couch, it is his young sister.

At the unfolding of the elaborate ruse, the gent puts his foot on the couch and stares ahead as if preparing to launch himself up and pounce on the object on the wall.

His sister looks up at him in stunned silence. In her hand is a mostly-eaten banana.

Instant shock and disbelief

An instant later, he jerks forward and downwards in one fell swoop with the precision of a fish eagle towards the banana.

He gobbles down the small piece of fruit and then disappears off-camera.

Still amazed, his sister stares at him as he moves off, understandably wide-eyed.

And then, as her mind returns from the trance-like state, she proceeds to bare down on the banana, believing she still has it in her hand.

Then, the moment of swift realisation comes, and as it suddenly hits her, it disappears.

Her jaw drops, and she appears completely bamboozled, with the rapid fluttering of her eyes telling the whole story.

Thrown off, she looks around where she is seated, lifting a teddy bear beside her as she wonders what happened to the small piece of banana.

Prank video creates tremendous aftershock

It was little surprise as the material clocked a whopping 8.2 million views, 98000 likes, 16000 reposts, and 15000 bookmarks, courtesy of her reaction, best likened to an out-of-body experience.

The almost 700 comments that greeted it summed up the hilarity of the colourful affair for netizens.

Briefly News took a look at some of the best reactions.

@Profesaa___ wrote:

"This how [the] government takes your money."

@ecommarcus said:

"That was a smooth play by him."

@Ugochukwu_96 joked:

"Smooth criminal."

