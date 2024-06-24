A prank along the escalator in a busy mall saw one large man huff and puff his way through the ordeal

TikTok user @young.bossman.gh posted a clip capturing the scenes, going viral on the video-sharing platform

Other TikTok users made a beeline for the comments section to react to the hilarity of the whole thing

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

It was an experience to be forgotten for a large man when he was pranked on the escalator inside a mall. Image: zhengshun tang and Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

When does one’s weight start to become a problem?

Perhaps that is best left to the person concerned about theirs, but one unbothered large man seemed eager to pack it on in a viral TikTok video.

Misery at the mall

That is until a woman at a mall took matters into her own hands and rudely interrupted his snacking session.

The clip showing their encounter was shared by @young.bossman.gh and has been doing the rounds on the video-sharing platform.

The description read:

"Big man [doesn't] want to give up on his chips."

The clip starts with the man as he begins to make his way up the escalator, clutching a packet of chips.

At the same time, a woman nearby, supposedly intimidated by his size, stares as she watches him begin his ascent.

And just as quickly, she snatches the packet out of his hand.

That begins an animated cat-and-mouse chase along the moving staircase.

At first, the man tries walking down in the direction opposite the movement of the escalator to get to the woman.

Others look on as the bizarre scene plays out, but he quickly gives up on that idea and moves up.

Once at the top, he changes tact and moves onto the descending staircase.

Then, at the same time, his prankster piles on the misery by going on the one moving up so she’s out of reach by the time he gets down from his side.

However, out of breath and frustrated, he wipes the tears from his eyes, unsure how to end his unwarranted misery as he ponders making the ascent — again.

Prank tickles online users' funny bone

The one-minute clip — which has 2.7 million hits, attracted almost 144,000 likes, 4000 comments and 6000 bookmarks and was shared 14500.

Briefly News looks at some of the hilarious reactions.

@ada wrote:

"Chaiii, he even cried oooo. This one na original big baby."

@Habeeb said:

"We chubby guys dey face a lot."

@Ajayi Samuel added:

"If he catches you ehn, na you he go eat."

@smiling offered:

"The funny thing about this lift is even if you try your best to go down from the lift, it must be taking you up. Up you must go."

@Eddiesomething mentioned:

"That lady should be given the best trainer award ever."

Woman's hilarious prank on her African mom

In another funny viral prank, Briefly News reported that a young lass almost gave her mom a heart attack courtesy of a hilarious prank.

She shared the funny video on TikTok, amusing the many people who came across it online.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News