“Getting Hurt Twice”: Internet Jokes After Woman Removes Tattoo of Bae in Video

A tattoo artist shared a video of one of his clients getting a tattoo of a man's face on her back removed

Without seeing the woman's face, people could tell from the video that she was in immense pain

Members of the online community headed to the comments to crack jokes about the woman's tattoo removal

A woman removed a tattoo of her ex and had people laughing at her pain. Images: @marvintattoos256 / TikTok, Georgii Boronin / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Tattoos often hold deep, personal meanings as a lasting symbol of beliefs, memories or relationships. However, one woman had a change of heart and chose to remove the tattoo of her ex-partner, marking a new chapter in her life.

Think before you ink

A tattoo artist using the handle @marvintattoos256 on TikTok uploaded a video on the social media platform showing one of his clients removing a tattoo of a man's face from her back. The portrait was presumably an ex who she was no longer with.

Without seeing her face, people could tell that the woman was in pain as the machine removed the image placed on her back.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Internet cracks jokes about tattoo removal

Tens of thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section to crack jokes at the woman's misfortune, with many talking about the pain she faced with the breakup and now the tattoo removal.

@clets.uzo jokingly asked the woman:

"What if he says sorry after you’ve removed it?"

@bri_de_leo_baby laughed when they asked:

"So which pain is worse? Broken heart or tattoo removal? Help me understand."

@gerald.miracle told app users:

"I’ve never been this happy. The singles are winning."

@jnrgzk said to the woman:

"Now you're getting hurt twice."

@kindness_12 added humour when they shared a suggestion:

"She could’ve turned the tattoo into a pineapple."

@nyananaks said to the online community:

"Whoever is laughing here doesn't know what love is."

Woman gets rid of tattoo former bae requested

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a woman who decided to post about her journey to removing the facial tattoos her ex-boyfriend had convinced her to get.

Some people said they were proud of the woman for taking her life back, with others commenting on how painful the removals must have been.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News