“Makeup on My 80-Year-Old Bestie: Woman Transforms Gogo, SA Admires Elder’s Beauty
- A young woman shared a video on TikTok of herself doing her 80-year-old grandmother's makeup
- The woman applied different makeup products and showed the result of her handiwork at the end of the clip
- Many social media users flooded the comment section with messages about the older woman's beauty
Bonding with older family members is a precious blessing. It allows us to experience their wisdom and create lasting memories. One woman bonded with her grandmother by doing her makeup, which captivated many.
A model in the making
TikTok user Rosette B, who uses the handle @24_m.a.y, shared a video of herself doing her 80-year-old grandmother's makeup. The older woman sat perfectly still while her granddaughter applied makeup products to her face, transforming her into an even more beautiful woman.
Rosette wrote in her post's caption:
"Makeup on my 80-year-old bestie with some gossip in between. She asked to be fully made up, so please don’t come for me."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi admires gogo's beauty
Social media users headed to the woman's comment section to shower the gogo with compliments on her beauty.
@demoda79 told the app users:
"She looks younger than 80. Beautiful."
@_kayise1 wrote in the comment section:
"A baddie will always be a baddie."
@pearlkgadubane told people online:
"She's gorgeous even without makeup."
@user204704281572 said to the online community:
"Granny looks good for her age, wow."
@shadi.ramasika spoke to Rosette when they said:
"Are you sure she's 80 years old because she does look young? Beautiful genes."
An amused @khonzi909 wrote in the comments:
"She's so stunning. I laughed when she pressed her lips together for a nice finish."
@zuris__mom complimented the gogo and added humour at the end of their message:
"Oh my goodness, that looks fantastic. Are you sure she's not dating?"
"Magical" makeup transforms gogo
In another story, Briefly News reported about a video of how makeup transformed a grandmother.
The video received mixed reactions from social media users, as some thought the woman looked more beautiful without makeup
