Make-up can make you look half your age if done right, but if its done wrong, you may end up looking like a moving corpse

Pictures of a fashion-forward gogo getting her make-up done left netizens laughing out loud

Many commented on the post, saying the unidentified grandma looked better with her natural face

Social media users failed to hold back their laughter when they came across pictures of an elderly woman getting her make-up done.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to viral pictures of an older lady getting her make-up done. Image: @Anxiousness.

Source: Facebook

The viral pictures show the elderly woman with her natural looks before showing the entire procedure.

Reacting to the post shared on Facebook by Anxiousness, many said the gogo should have stayed natural because the makeup makes her look half dead. Peeps were left howling with laughter after seeing the end result.

@Korti Calfornia Langa Vhelaphi said:

"Rest in peace ...she was a good granny."

@Lindisa Ka Phethela commented:

"Granny looks dead now. She was beautiful as she was."

@Tinashe Nyamana noted:

"She was a good granny just before the make-up."

@Khaya Tokwe added:

"She was beautiful without makeup, you guys created a corp with this makeup."

@J'net Sebotsa wrote:

"This was going to be perfect if you applied her shade."

