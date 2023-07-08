A stunning woman shared how a facial do-over transformed her into a beautiful dame

The post showed her before she had the glam service and afterwards, where she was crowned with a fabulous head garment

Netizens stood with her against the post's caption, which issued a warning of sorts to men

A gogo looked slaying after she received a stunning make up transformation.

A make-upgogo's makeup transformation video on TikTok stunned netizens and had women flock to her defence.

While the video's caption warned men to be careful, many came out to defend her, encouraging her not to care about what others said.

How a gogo’s makeup transformation video went viral on TikTok

@jays_naija posted that the video received a whopping 198,000 views and a jaw-dropping 8.1 million views.

The video is a before and after clip which starts with the woman sitting on a chair, waiting patiently to be beautified.

The skilful makeup artist works passionately to transform the gogo into a woman that looks much younger than she did at the beginning of the video.

The woman'sgogo's baggy eyes and elderly face are practically wiped away, and she emerges with a gorgeous look.

She finishes the look with a fabulous headscarf that makes her look even younger.

Watch the transformation here:

Gogo's amazing transformation sparks debate on TikTok

Netizens grabbed their chairs and camped on the comment section, which was ablaze with women that came out in droves to defend her.

Most of the comments told her not to care what men think.

Collinsteshna said that she has natural beauty.

"You look beautiful naturally without those layers of powder."

Emilymarek721 rebuked the men criticizing her makeover, which removed years from her face.

"She's beautiful with or without makeup. Who cares what a man thinks? Do it for you, mama!"

Kerryhome617 said that she was a beautiful woman.

"You look better without the makeup."

M stood with her.

"'Men be careful'? Do it for you. Who cares what they think?"

SunnyOwl25 questioned the caption.

"What exactly do they need to be careful of?"

RotaryChick23 also supported her.

"Be careful of what? Someone beautiful in their later years?"

