A content creator identified as Sherry Williams has gone viral over one of her makeup videos

The 53-year-old woman, who is known for her dramatic transitions, left internet users in awe of her makeup skills

Several people took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the impressive video she made

The art of makeup is unarguably a magic trick that not so many are blessed with.

Well, this 53-year-old is certainly one magician whose recent makeup transformation has left many people stunned.

The lady went from zero to a hundred with her makeup transformation. Credit: @kammyismymotivation

In a Tiktok video reposted on her Instagram page, the lady is seen making up and in a series of swift movements, transforms into perfectly-executed makeup.

While she probably looked her age at the beginning, she appeared several years younger after glamming up.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's makeup transformation

The video, which has gone viral online, left many people impressed and some others stunned.

Check out some comments below:

obaksolo:

"Nice Black is Beautiful ❤️"

gylliananthonette:

"53 be looking 33..black dnt crack."

adorable_barbiiee:

"I need to start making up I think it adds more beauty to people !!!!!!!"

chioma4eva:

"Somebody once told me that women with make up should be arrested for impersonations and i asked him, who are they impersonating....he went speechless and lost in thoughts...abeg free my genders, we should be paid for beautifying what makes you guys happy on sight. Aunty here looks stunningly beautiful."

adaikwerre:

"For this Life just Package Your self well. We are all Equal and beautiful in our own ways. I never expected that. "

iamskillavibe:

"They suppose ban make up."

lingeriebytemmy:

"How can that old woman transform to this young lady?"

Source: Legit.ng