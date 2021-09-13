Grandma Transforms Into Gorgeous Young Woman With "Magical" Makeup in Cute Video

A video has emerged on social media in which a grandmother could be seen making up and transforming into a gorgeous young woman

The video has generated mixed reactions as some are of the opinion that she still looks beautiful without makeup

Other social media users who commented on the cute video has gone viral said the makeup is too heavy

A video of a grandmother making up and transforming into a gorgeous young woman has wowed many on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @arewafamilyweddings, the woman sat on a chair as a makeup artist performed "magic" with her face.

A grandmother wowed many with her gorgeous look. Photo credit: @arewafamilyweddings

Sharing the video, @arewafamilyweddings said:

"Y’all aren’t ready for this awesome beauty makeover transformation!"

Social media users react

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the woman's makeup. Some of those who commented said the woman still looks beautiful even without makeup.

Instagram user with the handle @mzz_khennie said:

"She still looks beautiful even without the makeup."

@mhiz_kdee wrote:

"The problem now is my kaka will not agree to do makeup."

@minalsfoods commented:

"Toh fa. Tsohuwa taji jiki kam. Una just suffer this poor woman."

@prettyhajiascollection wrote:

"Soooo Pretty."

Makeup artist wows many as she transform 75-year-old woman into sweet 16

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that a makeup artist, Priscilla Appiah, received compliments from social media users who couldn't stop appreciating her work.

The makeup artist transformed her mother into a sweet 16 and a collaged photo of the latter was shared on Instagram.

Sharing the photos, @hb__elegance wrote:

"Happy 75th birthday mama. Grow gracefully."

In recent times, makeup artists in Nigeria have been displaying their creativity, and this recent one speaks volume of the magic of makeup.

If both photos were not placed beside each other, many people will find it difficult to believe that it is the same person that is in both pictures. This is because the makeup artist transformed the woman into another person entirely. The makeup artist said it took her an hour to finish the beautiful makeup.

