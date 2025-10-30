Emtee and A-Reece's beef was short-lived as the Manando hitmaker has seemingly apologised

The rappers engaged in a heated back-and-forth on Instagram and X (Twitter) after Emtee felt as though Reece never supported him

Mzansi is, however, not buying the rapper's apology, and many people relayed their thoughts about it

Emtee and A-Reece were once in a heated argument. Image: Theboydoingthings, Emteerecords

Source: Instagram

The beef between South African rappers Emtee and A-Reece is getting closer to reaching its end. This comes after Emtee extended his apologies to the star during his latest Instagram live.

After their fallout, Emtee shared his thoughts on the entire situation, but his apology pointed out that he was not aware of how or why the entire discourse started, and Mzansi was quick to point that out.

Emtee sends message to A-Reece

In his message, the Manando hitmaker said he has nothing but love for A-Reece. He never delved deeper into what caused the misunderstanding; instead, he just apologised.

“Hey Reece, I’m sorry n***a. I’m sorry about whatever misunderstanding we had going on, but I got nothing against Reece, I love Reece, man,” he said.

But, where did this whole thing start? Well, the Slimes, Reece's fans, called Emtee out on his Instagram live session for not promoting his latest project, Business As Usual.

“The slimes are mad at me for not posting A-Reece's album. Who posts mine? This is a competitive sport.”

Emtee then took it to X, where he shared a whole bunch of posts, calling out Reece and other industry people for not reciprocating the support.

"I always have to 'help' somebody till they turn on me," Emtee said.

Reece hit back at Emtee, and he spoke about how hurt he was when he did not attend his birthday party.

“I ain’t posting nobody’s stuff no more. The GOAT says this is a competitive sport. Man, @emteethehustla, is that why you didn’t come to my birthday celebration? You're foul for that twin.”

In another tweet, Reece asked them to resolve their issues over the phone, "Or you just gonna be mad over some stuff we could squash in a two-minute conversation," he replied.

@ogmetmolz stated:

"Apologising to me and not knowing what for, isbindi sesidenge leso."

@TEnvestor was concerned:

"I feel like Emtee needs help, seriously. Bro is not okay. @reece_youngking talk to the homie dawg, there's some serious issues there."

@LorenzoJustice7 shared:

"Hope it's the last time he apologises to Reece."

@junya_tweets said:

"Everybody loves Reece. If you claim you don’t, you just haven’t discovered yet."

@Kagiso196675176

"Nah, this man is envious of A-Reece too much and it ain’t healthy anymore, he’s just scared to formally put it out. He always finds ways to disrespect the boy, and this is the third time apologising."

Emtee slams podcaster

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee reportedly claimed a podcaster had an affair with the mother of his three children, Nicole Chinsamy

The podcaster explained why they were contacting Emtee's wife and shared that they had taken legal action after things got out of hand

Source: Briefly News