Emtee took the first step in ending his recent feud with fellow rapper A-Reece on social media

The gesture followed a recent heated exchange between Emtee and A-Reece

Several social media users applauded Emtee for being mature, while others accused him of being under the influence during the Instagram Live

Emtee extended an olive branch to A-Reece following their heated back-and-forth on social media. Image: revengeclubrecords, emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Popular South African musician Emtee sparked reactions after deciding to be the bigger man in his feud with fellow rapper A-Reece.

Earlier in October 2025, A-Reece and Emtee had hip-hop heads glued to their phones as they traded barbs on social media. During an Instagram Live session, the Manando hitmaker decided to be the bigger man and took a step towards burying the hatchet between him and A-Reece.

Emtee extends olive branch to A-Reece after locking horns

Entertainment and hip-hop blogger Rap-Kulture ZA reshared a screengrab of Emtee’s Instagram Live session. During the session, the rapper apologised to A-Reece for the misunderstanding that resulted in a heated back-and-forth on social media. He emphasised that he has no bad feelings towards the Revenge Club Records boss.

“Hey, Reece, I'm sorry. I'm sorry about whatever misunderstanding we had going on. But I have nothing against Reece. I love Reece, man,” Emtee said.

Watch the full video below:

SA reacts to Emtee's apology to A-Reece

In the comment section, social media users speculated that the apology was drug-induced, while others criticised Emtee for his earlier comments that he was no longer taking substances. Some applauded Emtee for being the bigger person, while others highlighted that he could’ve called A-Reece and kept the matter off social media.

Here are some of the comments:

@YoungKxnggg said:

“When the drugs start kicking in.”

@m_mrcool suggested:

“Wham, pick up the phone.”

@ogmetmolz remarked:

“Apologising to me and not knowing what for.”

@LorenzoJustice7 shared:

“Hope it's the last time he apologises to Reece.”

@KaugeloMashao33 said:

“I feel like bro took time for that apology, mahn. We’re already over that. You lost our respect already 🤷🏽”

@audreyparklane joked:

“South Africa's Soulja Boy lol.”

What started the latest feud between Emtee and A-Reece?

The feud between the two started after A-Reece’s fans called out his former Ambitiouz Entertainment labelmate for not promoting his latest project, Business As Usual. In response, Emtee called out other musicians, including A-Reece, for not promoting his music.

A-Reece joined the conversation and called out Emtee for not attending his birthday party. He pointed out that whatever differences they had could’ve been resolved by a short telephone conversation.

Other times Emtee and A-Reece have feuded

This isn't the first time that Emtee has had a feud with A-Reece.

In 2020, Briefly News reported that Emtee broke the silence on his beef with A-Reece.

A-Reece had beef with both Emtee and Nasty C as a result of his exit from Ambitiouz Entertainment. After Emtee left Ambitiouz Entertainment, he blamed the record label for the beef.

