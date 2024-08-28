A young naughty man pulled a hilarious prank on his mother and it didn't go too well as he expected

The guy asked his mother to lie for him on the phone and the elderly lady was stressed by the task

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A mother reacted to a joke by her naughty son. Images: @makhapha.fam/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films

A video of a young man pranking his mother has made rounds on social media. The mom was in shock.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @makhapha.fam, the mother is sitting in the comfort of her home, playing with her cell phone. Her son asks her to lie for him on the phone.

The naughty young man then gives his mom a phone that had someone roughly speaking on the other side, wanting the owner of the phone. The mom lied for his son as he had asked. But the other person became a bit rude and rough and the elderly lady started stressing. The kiddo told his parent it's a joke - lol.

Young man pulls hilarious prank on mom

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users laugh at the joke by the young man

The video gained over 5k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Bonga Makhapha🩹 shared:

"Your mother is laughing at this video right now😭😭😭."

@kkeaabetswee was entertained:

"That was so cruel, DO IT AGAIN!!😭"

@Kwakhanya_Makhapha expressed:

"Hayini 😭😭😭."

@Bonga Myezo wrote:

"😭😭😭😭😭 GAMA! Sugeza! Uzambulala umama." (Don't be naughty, you gonna kill your mom)

@Mthwakazi96 commented:

"Oh yini. ❤️"

@Gqwashukazi shared:

"Bonga awulunganga wena!" 😭😭😂😂😂 (Bonga, you are so wrong for this)

@thitha683 said:

"Sizobabulala abazali.😭😭." (We are going to kills our parents with these jokes)

