An 11-year-old girl showed off her God-given talent and sang for her younger sister in the bathroom

The little girl was bathing her sibling when she decided to burst into song, singing Lose Control by Teddy Swims

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the young kid for such a powerhouse voice

An 11-year-old showed off her singing talent. Images: @latashatakimoana91

Source: TikTok

A video of a young girl showing off her vocals has gone viral. The young girl's voice left the netizens stunned.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @latashatakimoana91, the 11-year-old is in the bathroom bathing her younger sister. While she was busy with that, she saw an opportunity to burst into song.

She sang Teddy Swim's Lose Control. As she was beautifully singing, the mother was captured by her daughter's incredible voice and talent. She stood outside the bathroom door and recorded the young girl without her noticing.

11-year-old shows off singing talent

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers impressed by the girl's voice

The video garnered over 12 million views, with many online users applauding and stunned by the girl's angelic voice.

@Charlotte Tarry commended:

"Please can someone get this to Teddy Swims????? She is INCREDIBLE!"

@monagrayson applauded:

"She in fact did NOT lose control of those notes!"

@tshego☁️ expressed:

"I wonder how it feels to experience someone you birthed, have such an emotion evoking talent. At that age too."

@QueenPaeeeegan_ stanned:

"Ate, served, left no crumbs! "

@MyPlaylist4U wrote:

"That voice is gonna buy you a new house one day ‍."

@ was impressed:

"I can't stop listening to this it's so good."

@micks commented:

"Omg get that girl a music teacher! there is talent to be nurtured here."

@Georgia Quinlan said:

"I've said it before she's destined for great things!!!"

Young boy impressively sings Master KG's hit song

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young boy who sang Keneilwe by Master KG word for word.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @simtho_biyela, the young man sits in a stoep when he starts singing the hit song word for word. His pronunciation was way too mature for a kid his age - impressive. As he sang, one could tell that the little one was feeling the lyrics to the core, he put emotions into it and left no crumbs.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News