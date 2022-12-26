A young South African woman caused a stir online after sharing some photos of herself at church

Twitter user @khosieNzuza posted images dressed in a curve-hugging dress outside a church building

The post caught the attention of several Mzansi men who couldn’t help but respond with flirty comments

A curvaceous woman took to social media to share images of herself at church recently, and they have made quite an impression among Mzansi men.

A curvy woman had Mzansi men ready to go back to church after sharing her church photos. Image: @khosieNzuza/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @khosieNzuza took to the bluebird app to post two photos of herself wearing a green form-fitting dress with black heels and a matching purse outside of church.

“Scenes from church ,” @khosieNzuza captioned the tweet.

The post has gained much traction and is proof that it is no secret that many Mzansi gents find a beautiful and curvy woman attractive. They flooded the woman’s post with flirty and witty responses in the comments section.

@directorke8v wrote:

“Let's have the pic risina backside hantt ndereChurch here amana.”

@TanakaTeee commented:

“I know this place. Mpumelelo Primary School, Mpopoma, Bulawayo.”

@tiresi_tracy reacted:

“ Shiiiisshhh.”

@makamuna said:

“Green looks good on you.”

@MeloMk47 commented:

“This is a good church, I must attend a session one Sunday.”

@bbmhlanga replied:

“Uuuuum imi mukupisa ma demon.”

Source: Briefly News