Curvy Woman Shares Church Photos Online Leaving SA Men Ready to Repent: “I Must Attend a Session One Sunday”
Curvy Woman Shares Church Photos Online Leaving SA Men Ready to Repent: “I Must Attend a Session One Sunday”

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A young South African woman caused a stir online after sharing some photos of herself at church
  • Twitter user @khosieNzuza posted images dressed in a curve-hugging dress outside a church building
  • The post caught the attention of several Mzansi men who couldn’t help but respond with flirty comments

A curvaceous woman took to social media to share images of herself at church recently, and they have made quite an impression among Mzansi men.

Curvy woman shares church photos
A curvy woman had Mzansi men ready to go back to church after sharing her church photos. Image: @khosieNzuza/Twitter
Twitter user @khosieNzuza took to the bluebird app to post two photos of herself wearing a green form-fitting dress with black heels and a matching purse outside of church.

“Scenes from church ,” @khosieNzuza captioned the tweet.

The post has gained much traction and is proof that it is no secret that many Mzansi gents find a beautiful and curvy woman attractive. They flooded the woman’s post with flirty and witty responses in the comments section.

@directorke8v wrote:

“Let's have the pic risina backside hantt ndereChurch here amana.”

@TanakaTeee commented:

“I know this place. Mpumelelo Primary School, Mpopoma, Bulawayo.”

@tiresi_tracy reacted:

“ Shiiiisshhh.”

@makamuna said:

“Green looks good on you.”

@MeloMk47 commented:

“This is a good church, I must attend a session one Sunday.”

@bbmhlanga replied:

“Uuuuum imi mukupisa ma demon.”

Breathtaking nurse has SA sharing some cheesy lines

In another story, Briefly News reported that @nurse_tiina (Sanelisiwe Tina Tukela) might be saving lives while she is on duty but on Twitter her looks are simply drop-dead gorgeous. With a smile that lights up a room, it's not hard to believe that even those with a fear of needles would let Sanelisiwe stick them with the pointy end.

Hailing from East London, the 23-year-old nurse has gained close to 20 000 followers on the bird app. From cute after-work selfies to clips of her workouts, Sanelisiwe really does express the beauty of South Africa.

Over 5 000 Saffas have taken the time to show their appreciation for Sanelisiwe by liking her recent post and taking an interest in her occupation in the health sector.

