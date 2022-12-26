Curvy Woman Shares Church Photos Online Leaving SA Men Ready to Repent: “I Must Attend a Session One Sunday”
- A young South African woman caused a stir online after sharing some photos of herself at church
- Twitter user @khosieNzuza posted images dressed in a curve-hugging dress outside a church building
- The post caught the attention of several Mzansi men who couldn’t help but respond with flirty comments
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!
A curvaceous woman took to social media to share images of herself at church recently, and they have made quite an impression among Mzansi men.
Twitter user @khosieNzuza took to the bluebird app to post two photos of herself wearing a green form-fitting dress with black heels and a matching purse outside of church.
“Scenes from church ,” @khosieNzuza captioned the tweet.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Video showing a man dancing with dog at the groove has Mzansi laughing: “Spoti seems to be enjoying himself”
The post has gained much traction and is proof that it is no secret that many Mzansi gents find a beautiful and curvy woman attractive. They flooded the woman’s post with flirty and witty responses in the comments section.
@directorke8v wrote:
“Let's have the pic risina backside hantt ndereChurch here amana.”
@TanakaTeee commented:
“I know this place. Mpumelelo Primary School, Mpopoma, Bulawayo.”
@tiresi_tracy reacted:
“ Shiiiisshhh.”
@makamuna said:
“Green looks good on you.”
@MeloMk47 commented:
“This is a good church, I must attend a session one Sunday.”
@bbmhlanga replied:
“Uuuuum imi mukupisa ma demon.”
Breathtaking nurse has SA sharing some cheesy lines
In another story, Briefly News reported that @nurse_tiina (Sanelisiwe Tina Tukela) might be saving lives while she is on duty but on Twitter her looks are simply drop-dead gorgeous. With a smile that lights up a room, it's not hard to believe that even those with a fear of needles would let Sanelisiwe stick them with the pointy end.
Nkosazana Daughter stuns Mzansi with body while doing the 'Tobetsa' dance challenge: "Drop dead gorgeous"
Hailing from East London, the 23-year-old nurse has gained close to 20 000 followers on the bird app. From cute after-work selfies to clips of her workouts, Sanelisiwe really does express the beauty of South Africa.
Over 5 000 Saffas have taken the time to show their appreciation for Sanelisiwe by liking her recent post and taking an interest in her occupation in the health sector.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News