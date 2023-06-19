These three baby girls are keeping their parents on their toes with their cute games

TikTok user @khathumaapola shared a video of the three hiding in a cupboard in the kitchen

People were shook to see three babies and had a good laugh at the trouble they will cause

These three baby girls keep their parents busy! Sharing a video of them hiding snacks from one another, the parents and the people of Mzansi had a good chuckle.

The triplet's mom shared a video of the three hiding in a cupboard in the kitchen. Image: TikTok / @khathumaapola

Source: TikTok

One baby is hard work, so when you see parents with three babes, you know their hearts are full and bodies tired.

Triplet baby girls get up to nonsense in adorable TikTok video

TikTok user @khathumaapola mother of three beautiful triplet girls, shared a hilarious video of her babies hiding snacks in the cupboard.

In the caption she explained that the one was hiding the others in the cupboard, and we are sure that there is going to be a lot more of this to come.

Take a look at these precious babies:

Mzansi laughs at the three little girls and their silly games

Guys, three babies are a lot of work, but it is also a lot of love. People had a good laugh at the video, commenting on how cute these three are but also on the trouble they are going to give their parents, lol.

Read some of the comments:

Nxasie_omhle is not about the three baby life:

“Triplets........I would cry ”

Mrs Boipelo S was shook:

“Wait there’s three of them”

Portiashimy laughed:

“ Did I not die when I see other team members in cupboard.”

Oemelennalekgoane loves the setup:

“He nailed it when was banging the door to other twins they don't get bored they already friends themselves ”

Preshlious laughed:

“Bathong!!!! I didn’t expect that ”

