South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha celebrated the work she's doing with her charity organisation Nomzamo Lighthouse

Nomzamo Mbatha organised an award ceremony dedicated to businesswomen, and she celebrated how well everything went

Nomzamo Mbatha was showered with congratulations from celebrities and fans who were impressed by the work that she has done

Nomzamo Mbatha is passionate about women's empowerment, and her latest event showed just how invested she is. Nomzamo Mbatha used her charity organisation Nomzamo Lighthouse to host a Women In Business Awards ceremony.

Nomzamo Mbatha was excited that her organisation was able to host an event to honour hardworking women. Image: Instagram/@nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Nomzamo Mbatha woke up chuffed with how well everything went for the Women In Business Awards event as she shared multiple pictures on social media to celebrate. Many netizens could see all the effort she put into the event celebrating women who are entrepreneurs.

Nomzamo Mbatha took to Instagram to rejoice that her Women In Business Awards ceremony was a resounding success. She wrote:

"The Women In Business Awards took place yesterday, and well, all the nerves and anxiety leading up to the day were worth it. A dream realised. We did it!"

Nomzamo celebrity friends were excited to congratulate the actress on her meaningful work with her non-profit organisation Nomzamo Lighthouse. Many fans commented that Nomzamo was an inspiration to them.

Dancer Bontle Modiselle commented:

"Beautiful!"

Actress Dawn King commented:

"You are such an inspiration!."

@kndzimande commented:

"Everything is coming to life! love it!"

@ayanda.zung commented:

"I will forever be inspired by you Congratulations mama."

@malie_malz commented:

"You did so well mama! Congratulations to the Lighthouse team."

@the_butterfly_collective commented:

"What a beautiful empowering day. Thank you for being such a great inspiration and impacting our people’s lives."

Source: Briefly News