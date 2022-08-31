Duma Ntando has officially turned 27, and she could not be happier as she shared details about what she got up to

Beloved South African actress Ntando Duma had an occasion in her honour to celebrate with friends and family

Fans and entertainment peers flooded Ntando Duma's comments with compliments about how awesome her celebratory event looked

Ntando Duma showed her followers how much fun she had for her birthday. Ntando Duma had a compilation of pictures ready that detailed her lush-looking birthday celebration.

Ntando Duma was excited to celebrate her birthday and shared a number of pictures with fans. Image: Instagram/dumantando

Source: Instagram

Ntando Duma blew fans away with her beauty as she looked happy and fulfilled in all her pictures. Ntando Duma was happy to let her fans know that she had the best day.

Ntando Duma took to Instagram to thank everyone who celebrated her birthday with her. She wrote:

"I’d like to take this time and extend my gratitude to each and every one of you who took time to celebrate and wish me a wonderful happy birthday. Ngiyabonga futhi Inkosi ingigcinele nina iphinde ithele noMusa."

Ntando also wished herself a happy birthday in a separate post. To herself, Ntando said:

"I love you loads."

Ntando also showed off a picture of her tan and green colour-themed party. Ntando wore a long tan hooded dress paired with a small Gucci handbag, and fans could not get enough of the birthday look. Celebrities also commented with birthday wishes and were joined by the actress's fans.

Dancer Bontle Modiselle commented:

"You look stunning. Happy belated birthday beautiful."

Rapper Nadia Nakai commented:

"Happy birthday mama!"

@_na.sh_na.sh_ commented:

"You are the lady you know you are."

@sahiphopday2day commented:

"Gorgeous!"

@neo_kgolane commented:

"Happy Birthday. Eyami Modimo le badimo."

@lynstar_mqina commented:

"I love you mna."

@issa_goddess022

"Happy birthday."

