A South African lady took to social media to share a sweet caption and photos of what she did for her partner’s birthday

Nokuthula MaZwide KaLanga posted three snaps that show the fancy branded gifts and romantic setup she arranged for him

The loved-up woman also encouraged other women treat and spoil their baes who care for them with no restraints

Birthdays come once a year and are the perfect reason to go all out for the ones you love. A young woman took to social media to share a sweet post of how she chose to put a smile on her bae’s face for his birthday.

Nokuthula MaZwide KaLanga did not hold back spending big on her man for his birthday. Image: Nokuthula MaZwide KaLanga/Facebook

Nokuthula MaZwide KaLanga posted snaps on Facebook showing her and her man as well as the gifts and romantic setup she arranged for him. The gifts included an Emporio Armani watch as well as Hugo Boss and Armani Exchange t-shirts. Mmh what a lucky guy!

Nokuthula also shared in a caption that she made an effort to make her man’s day special and also encouraged other ladies to buy nice things for their partners who take good care of them.

Her online friends flooded her post with love, commending her on the romantic gesture as well as birthday wishes for her bae.

Thembeka Precious Khan shared:

“Happy birthday to him wenze Kahle Ngwane Elihle .”

Nomvelo Maphumulo Okagatsheni wote:

“Ncoooh awudlisa iteam oe keep your man happy.”

Vumani Mqadi responded:

“No no no..✋..awzamanga-wenzile ntombi....”

Siyanda Flex Joyisa replied:

“Ay Nokthula awzamanga cc ngcela ukuk correcter lapho...wenzile and kukhulu lokhunice gift and happy birthday to bim.”

Nomah Shandu commented:

“Woow!! Syambongela usbari so sweet of u maZwide...”

Londiwe Queen Loloh said:

“Ngiyathanda lapho Mamie♥️siyambongela uSbali."

