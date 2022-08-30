A video of a man asking cyber citizens what the minimum amount for a girlfriend allowance is was posted on TikTok

The video switches to another clip of a woman answering his question by stating that no R0 is to be expected

She goes on to state her reasons for her view and approving Mzansi men could not agree with her more

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An opinionated babe caused quite a stir online after sharing her thoughts on the subject of men giving their girlfriends a monthly allowance.

A woman shared that there is no need for a man to feel he owes his bae money. Image: @promiselelo/TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok user took to the popular app as a man to ask netizens what the minimum amount for a girlfriend allowance was, to which user @promiselelo did not hesitate to answer.

According to the lady, R0,00 is the appropriate amount as no guy owes any girl money in a relationship.

“Guys owe no girl any money. There’s no allowance lana. We’re not signing i-contract yomsebenzi, siyathandana la (We’re not signing a work contract, we’re together to love each other),” @promiselelo further elaborates in the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Judging by the comments on the footage, many South African men were in favour of the young woman’s view and applauded her it.

Check out the clip and comments below:

@matunhamashaba wrote:

“amen akobe bazozwa nabanye.”

Bontle_❤️ said:

“Wayisus’inkulumo .”

Sakhile Masina reacted:

“Ingakho ngikuthanda.”

chubbybabie replied:

“That’s true mtase we are in love o affordayo akathenge njee siyekeni uku feza inkinga zethu ngabafana.”

trapmasterbeats_ commented:

“Ukuphi my sister, imali uzoytholela khona lokho.”

Canaan McKnight said:

“Yaze yajabula indoda yalosisi.”

siyabonganzuzo5 wrote:

“Azokuzonda amantombazane athanda ukwenzelwa izinto njalo .”

From girlfriend allowance to wife allowance

In another story, Briefly News reported on a local woman who posted an image on social media showing a bank SMS with the reference 'Wife allowance' According to the SMS in the post, someone out there gets a hefty R15k in just one transaction.

Heading online, the woman shared the post, which caused quite the debate online.

"From girlfriend allowance to wife allowance," she captioned the post along with a blushing face emoji.

Tweeps were left with lots of questions after seeing the post. While some social media users threw a little shade, others really wanted a generous man like this of their own.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News