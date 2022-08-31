Actress Ntando Duma's birthday was celebrated by her loved ones, including her sister Thando Duma

Thando Duma wrote a lengthy message dedicated to Ntando Duma, all about how amazing she is on her special day

Ntando Duma's loyal supporters joined Thando Duma in wishing her beloved sibling a happy birthday

Ntando Duma and Thando Duma have a close sibling relationship. Ntando Duma recently clocked 27 years, and her beloved sister made sure to mark the special day with a heartfelt social media post.

Ntando Duma's beloved sister took the time to celebrate how far the 27-year-old media personality has come. Image: Instagram/@lady_amar1

Thando Duma poured her heart out into the letter for Ntando Duma. Netizens got a good idea of just how strong Thando Duma and Ntando Duma's connection is.

Thando Duma gets candid about her love for Ntando Duma

Thando put together a compilation of pictures of their time together as sisters. Thando took to Instagram to write a sweet post about her sister Ntando for her birthday. Thando explained that she is proud of everything Ntando has achieved at 27. She wrote:

"To my mother’s daughter, my twin that isn’t my twin, my baby sister, my cheerleader, my jokist, my facetime partner. I’ve looked everywhere for the right words to say, but I’m finding none. anyway Duma, when I look at your life, each experience makes me feel blessed to have you as a sister. You handled each phase of life with faith. I love your positive spirit, your passion, braveness, work ethic and all that you are."

Thando also said her sister is an inspiration to many people, including herself. Fans who saw the post agreed that Ntando is a powerful role model.

@nthabi.c commented:

"Heartwarming. Happy birthday to your twin."

@lelohkhoza commented:

"Happy birthday Ntando Duma may God continue to bless you with many more years to come. Enjoy your special day."

@malowlynch commented:

"Happy birthday to her ...she's my role model, my muse and I'm her biggest fan."

@shoki_siala commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful soul I love you. More grace upon your life."

Source: Briefly News