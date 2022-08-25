Award-winning actress Connie Ferguson, Moshe Ndiki and Ntando Duma, among other celebs, have been named among the worst Mzansi actors

TV lovers shared snaps and names of the entertainers they believe cannot act after Mr Smeg asked his followers to name the worst thespians in the country

TV presenter Lunga Shabalala and Skeem Saam's Thabiso Molokomme's names and pics also popped up on Mr Smeg's timeline

The Queen producer Connie Ferguson, Moshe Ndiki and Ntando Duma have been named among the worst actors in Mzansi. Lunga Shabalala and Thabiso Molokomme from Skeem Saam also popped up on the list.

Connie Ferguson, Moshe and Ntando Duma have been named among the worst actors in Mzansi. Image: @connie_ferguson, @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer Michael Bucwa, aka Mr Smeg, took to his timeline and asked his followers to name the worst actor or actress in the country. Mr Smeg wrote:

"Name the worst Actor/Actress in South Africa."

TV lovers took to Mr Smeg's comment section on Twitter and shared pics and names of entertainers they think cannot act. Some of the thespians named on the list of worst actors have even bagged multiple awards for slaying their TV roles.

@damelin1104 said:

"This one sucks... The Queen is hers, that's why we tolerate her."

@BoifangSeleke wrote:

"True.. She CAN'T act yoh."

@thandekileMash2 commented:

"I stopped watching Skeem Saam because of this boy."

@Nolii_Motshidi wrote:

"Him and his dad, Skeem Saam really needs to reconsider their characters."

@KanyoKngwendu said:

"Most of The Queen cast yhoo baninzi, Jessica, Ntando, the one playing Olerato, Gomora Diva, Brutus' sons."

@Real_KingSfiso added:

"Moshe Ndiki, no talent at all."

Connie Ferguson thanks SA after bagging Favourite Personality award

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson took to social media to thank Mzansi after she bagged the Favourite Personality award at this year's DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

The Queen producer penned a sweet post to her fans thanking them for their continued love and support. The actress has been going through a lot, but fans have continued to shower her with love on the timeline.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the former Generations star showed her gratitude to the people of Mzansi who voted for her in the hotly-contested category. Mzansi celebs took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her heartfelt post. Many congratulated her on bagging the accolade.

Source: Briefly News