Makhadzi and her team are mourning the passing of one of her dancers, Ntuthuko Kelvin Silosana, known as Calvin Candiano

Calvin passed away in November 2023 and Makhadzi's team shared a statement on social media

Heartfelt tributes poured in for the flamboyant dancer/ choreographer from fans and peers

Makhadzi shared a statement mourning the passing of her late dancer, Ntuthuko Kelvin Silosana, popularly known as Calvin Candiano. Image: makhadzisa

Ntuthuko Kelvin Silosana, known as Calvin Candiano and for being one of Makhadzi's star dancers, has passed away. Calvin died on 24 November 2023 and Makhadzi revealed the news with a statement on her Instagram page and received an outpour of messages from followers mourning Calvin's death.

Makhadzi mourns Calvin Candiano

Eish, Makhadzi is crippled with grief after the passing of her dancer, Calvin Candiano, real name Ntuthuko Kelvin Silosana. His death follows that of Makhadzi's friend and DiepCity actress, Lebohang "Khelina" Mpyana who passed away on 1 November after a short illness.

In a statement released by the Sugar Sugar hitmaker on her Instagram page, Calvin passed away on Friday, 24 November 2023.

According to ZiMoja, Calvin too had been unwell though the details of his illness have been kept private:

"He never disclosed his condition but there would be days when he would be ill and then be okay. He used to dance with Makhadzi but left and later returned to her team while he was ill and working on being healthy again."

Mzansi pays tribute to Calvin Candiano

Fans and industry-mates rallied to honour Calvin's life with tribute messages:

winnie_mashaba said:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

lorraine_guyo was in disbelief:

"Nooooooooo!"

delta_the_leo mourned:

"We gonna miss kelvin that big radiant smile and energy, gone too soon."

nadiahnfuzion wrote:

"Tragic. I met him on your tour here to Australia. I’m so sorry to read this. Rest in peace, Calvin."

bobza_the_boss reminisced:

"I am sorry, he was my homeboy he was a good performer. I remember rushing you guys to catch a flight not knowing it was last glance may you find solace, my sister."

sponchmakhekheofficial wrote:

"Huh?? Candy is no more?"

