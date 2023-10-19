Sundowns fans reacted with disappointment after the team lost 5-4 on penalties against TS Galaxy during the Carling Knockout Cup

The teams played to a 2-all draw until extra time, and the game was decided on penalties

Netizens commented that the team ought to do something about their poor penalty performance

Mamelodi Sundowns fans were disappointed that the team lost on penalties against TS Galaxy. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images and Visionhau

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns fans called for the team to practice their penalty-taking skills after Sundowns lost to TS Galaxy 5-4 on penalties in the Carling Knockout Cup.

Many football fans called the team's ability to perform on penalties into question and slammed them for not being at the top of their game on the spot.

The game between Masandawana and TS Galaxy was played at the Mbombela Stadium. The South African reported that It was an intense match which started with TS Galaxy leading the game 2-0 before halftime, with a goal from Spiwe Mahlangu in the 13th minute and Mlungisi Mbunjana scoring 3 minutes later. Marcelo Allende came through for Mamelodi Sundowns in the second half when he scored a goal in the 55th minute.

PAY ATTENTION:

Substitute Gaston Sirino equalised in stoppage time, and the game went into extra time. After not finding the net, the game went into penalties. It was not Sundowns night as TS Galaxy beat them on penalties. @Masandawana posted the defeat on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

Fans disappointed in Mamelodi Sundowns

The team's fans, commenting on the tweet, were sorely disappointed in their performance.

Gubz asked:

“Do you guys even practice penalties?”

Jayden_Tha pointed out:

“You’re just too used to winning under 90 minutes, right?”

Roger said:

“Welele, our master tactician, has run out of steam. You won’t win anything with arrogance. Never.”

LMK wanted to know:

“Guys, what’s with Sundowns and penalties?”

Fans also roasted Bongani Zungu for his tackle on Bernard Parker, which broke Parker's foot and earned Zungu a red card, leaving the team to play with only 10 players, which some believe contributed to the loss.

Christopher said:

“I’m so disappointed in Zungu. Showing remorse was the only thing he needed to do. Just hope Parker comes back from that fatal injury.

NtombyWaDowns pointed out.

“Zungu took us out single-handedly. No, we are not happy.”

Sundowns loan Nicholus Lukhubeni again

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns fans were disappointed that the team loaned defender Nicholus Lukhubeni for the fifth time.

The defender was loaned to newly-promoted Cape Town Spurs and hasn't played for his home team in five seasons. Fans slammed the team and told the team to let him go from his contract.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News