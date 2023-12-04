Lynn Forbes has emotionally revealed that she has kept the shoes AKA wore on the day of his death

Glammy expressed the difficulty of deciding what to do with the bloody sneakers

The revelation has left fans and fellow parents who have experienced loss deeply moved

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes had South Africans on social chopping onions when she revealed that she kept the late rapper's shoes from the day he was brutally murdered in February.

Lynn Forbes has revealed that she kept AKA's shoes for the day he died. Image: @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

AKA's mom on why she kept rapper's bloody shoes

Mzansi is still trying to come to terms with AKA's death months later. The rapper's name has been popping up on social media trends and making headlines, thanks to his impact on the music industry.

Supa Mega's mother Lynn Forbes recently revealed that she kept the shoes the rapper wore on the day of his death. Speaking during a recent episode of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, Lynn Forbes said she did not want to get rid of the sneakers that still have the Fela In Versace rapper's blood on them. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"I don’t wanna get rid of it. I have to decide in my mind, where do I want this to go? What do I do with these shoes? These are the shoes he was wearing. They have his blood on it. It’s so hard to do this thing. I have to go through his stuff and get rid of things."

Lynn Forbes' revelation leaves Mzansi emotional

The video shared by popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald on his social media page left many fans emotional. Many noted that they shed tears when Lynn revealed that she touches AKA's shoes every day.

@SbuMpungose wrote:

"I can’t imagine this, I just can’t. How do you survive this as a parent? "

@Mama_KGOTLI added:

"My daughter passed on in 2021 I'm still keeping her things. My heart doesn't allow me to get rid of anything "

@LH44LBJ23 commented:

"This is that one passing I’ll never get over. I cried for a week. She doesn’t need to give away anything at all….keep them for his daughter. "

DJ Zinhle reacts to Murdah Bongz’s tribute post to AKA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz recently showed love to AKA in a post showing a crowd dancing to the late rapper's song. DJ Zinhle chimed in to give her appreciation to God for her kind-hearted man, and fans joined in.

Mzansi can't get enough of how lucky in love DJ Zinhle is, again jokingly asking her to share her prayer.

Source: Briefly News