Murdah Bongz recently sent a shout-out to AKA after his song had a crowd dancing in unison at an event

In response to Murdah's post, DJ Zinhle reacted in appreciation to God for her husband

Fans showed love to Murdah, telling Zinhle that she found a "keeper"

DJ Zinhle thanked God for Murdah Bongz after the DJ paid tribute to AKA in a touching post. Images: djzinhle, murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz recently showed love to AKA in a post showing a crowd dancing to the late rapper's song. DJ Zinhle chimed in to give her appreciation to God for her kind-hearted man, and fans joined in. Mzansi can't get enough of how lucky in love DJ Zinhle is, again jokingly asking her to share her prayer.

DJ Zinhle reacts to Murdah Bongz' AKA post

Murdah Bongz recently had DJ Zinhle in her feelings when he paid tribute to AKA. The Mohigan Sun hitmaker's post struck a chord with fans as well as his wife, who couldn't stop thanking God for him:

"You! I thank God for you!"

Murdah posted a photo of himself and AKA, as well as a video of a crowd doing the wedding shuffle to the late rapper's hit song, Jika, featuring Yanga Chief.

"Still with us all. Forever immortal. What a moment."

Fans fawn over DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz

Mzansi ladies couldn't help but emphasise how lucky DJ Zinhle was to have a man like Murdah Bongz. Previously, Mrs Mahosana received a heartwarming post from her hubby congratulating her on her brand deal and had ladies in their feelings.

vuyiseka_stokwe said:

"God is good, I see his work through you."

marvw204 wrote:

"@djzinhle, a keeper of note!"

boipelokels praised Zinhle:

"@djzinhle You picked well!"

miss_vuyie posted:

"@boipelokels indeed! He’s a rare breed!"

misskedi1 requested:

"@djzinhle, share the prayer we oe!"

cympo_ wrote:

"@djzinhle, whatever prayer you prayed mama, AMEN AND AMEN AGAIN!"

khokelagogela fawned over Murdah:

"@djzinhle oh sisi, God showed off here. May God bless your hubby, he's a gem."

pam.mcadam requested:

"@djzinhle, please organise a women's conference as the main speaker, we need the recipe!"

DJ Zinhle gushes over Murdah Bongz' SAMA wins

In a recent report, Briefly News shared DJ Zinhle's reaction to Murdah Bongz' win at the SAMAs. Murdah won two of his three nominations, and his wife celebrated his victory with a sweet post:

"I Love Celebrating You, I Love You! Congratulations."

